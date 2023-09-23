“I always get picked on” - IShowSpeed’s brother reveals getting bullied at school due to the streamer’s flashing incident 

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" had his half-brother, Dian (also known as Jamal), as a special guest during his recent livestream. However, during the stream, Dian opened up about getting bullied at school because of a recent incident in which the YouTuber inadvertently exposed himself in front of the camera. He disclosed being labeled as "IShowMeat's" brother.

Moreover, he candidly discussed the challenges he faces related to his weight, as he's frequently targeted by bullies because of ti. Speaking in the latest stream, the 15-year-old said:

"I always get picked on."

"Some girls don't want me" - IShowSpeed's brother opens up about his struggles in school

Dian, who is the half-brother of IShowSpeed, has become a well-known presence in the streamer's fan community, as he has made numerous appearances on Darren's streams in the past. Yesterday (September 22), the two decided to organize a double date on their stream.

However, during the stream, Dian candidly admitted that he isn't the most experienced when it comes to dating because he has endured bullying at school due to his weight. He revealed:

"See look, guys. Some girls don't want me though. Fat people don't do nothing. You know what I'm saying? Like, I go out of my way to school to get picked on 'cause of my weight. Like, I always get picked on. Like, I''m real fat, guys."

He added:

"Every day I go to school, I get shamed of for being IShowSpeed's brother 'cause he showed his meat. I get picked on for that, bro. Due to your outcomes."

Darren, quite surprised by Dian's honest revelation, offered a heartfelt apology and said:

"Really? I'm sorry, bro. Nah, real sh*t. Everything I do is for you, bro."

The brother went on to express that, while he didn't hold IShowSpeed directly responsible for the incident, he acknowledged being adversely affected by the repercussions of the streamer's recent flashing incident.

What did the fans say?

The clip was quickly shared on Twitter/X by popular pages, garnering a host of comments. Here are some of the notable ones:

Another family member who frequently appears in IShowSpeed's streams is his father, Darren Watkins Sr., who is a YouTuber as well. He was also part of yesterday's stream.