"He's a good guy": Sam Frank's parents give their opinion on Kick streamer N3on, her boyfriend

In a recent livestream, Sam Frank asked both of her parents what they thought of her boyfriend Rangesh "N3on," the Kick streamer who has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in recent months. Their relationship has been the subject of much speculation not only from fans but other streamers as well, with Adin Ross vehemently criticizing them in public.

Since they started dating earlier this year, Sam Frank has been appearing on her partner's Kick stream a lot. While she has often been criticized by others for the relationship, with Adin even accusing her of cheating, the two are still together.

In a recent stream on her own channel, Sam asked her parents about N3on, and they had some positive things to say about the streamer. Sam Frank's mother praised him, describing him as good and sweet. She said,

"When I met N3on last, um two weeks ago finally I met him, he's a good guy. Yeah, he is a very sweet guy.

Her father agreed, adding:

"I agree, definitely."

"As long as you are happy": Sam Frank's parents approve of her dating Kick streamer N3on

Expand Tweet

As mentioned before, Sam and N3on's relationship has been under a lot of scrutiny from viewers and content creators alike. Adin Ross, who had allegedly been quite close with Rangesh, openly stated that he could not be friends with his fellow Kick streamer because of the company he keeps.

Ross has also openly called out Sam Frank, accusing her of cheating on his friend. Other streamers, such as HSTikkyTokky, have also confronted the couple on camera, alleging that their relationship was one-sided.

Frank's father initially did not say much but, upon further interrogation, revealed that he quite liked his daughter's partner:

"If you had been looking at me you would have seen me nodding. Yeah, he is cool. He is alright."

Sam Frank seemed relieved that he parents approved of her boyfriend, stating:

"I am glad you guys like him 'cus he is my boyfriend so it would be weird if you didn't like him, you know?"

Her mother announced that the parents were fine as long as she was happy with the relationship.

"As long as you are happy, we are happy."

The clip has accrued quite a lot of attention on social media, with many viewers criticizing Frank and her parents while others praised them. Here are some of the general comments from X, formerly Twitter, in response to the clip in the question.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

HSTikkyTokky went viral after calling out the couple while they were streaming with them on Kick and accused Sam of using N3on. Read more about the incident here.