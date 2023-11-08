"She’s going to hurt you very very bad" - N3on claiming he's "locked in for life" with Sam Frank leaves fans divided

On November 8, 2023, Kick star Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon," took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to claim that he was "locked in for life" in a relationship with Sam Frank. The social media post quickly went viral, eliciting responses from thousands of netizens. While numerous fans were delighted to see N3on commit to Sam Frank, others were skeptical.

According to Kick streamer and Adin Ross' friend, Citrus, Frank would hurt the 19-year-old "very badly." He added:

"First love bro... always seems like it’s the best, you put all your effort and time, and guess what... they switch up and hurt you the worst way. Trust me learn from me from the beach s**t... she's going to hurt you very very bad..."

"W Sam and N3on" - Fans react to the Kick streamer saying he's "locked in for life" in a relationship with Sam Frank

N3on has been making headlines for the past few weeks, with netizens and fellow content creators commenting on Sam Frank's antics. On October 30, 2023, Kick ambassador Adin Ross made some serious allegations against Frank, claiming she had been unfaithful to Ragnesh.

Here's what the Florida native said while "exposing" the situation:

"This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf**kers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f**k. Okay? And then, what I want is this... no, no, no! Yes, she did! 'Yo, exposed.' Yes!"

When Yousef "Fousey" made his first public appearance after a several-month hiatus on November 6, 2023, Adin Ross updated the 33-year-old on the Indian-American personality's relationship, referring to Sam Frank as a "demon":

"He's in L.A. He's with... you missed a lot, bro. I got to catch up. So pretty much, he's with this new girl... (Fousey says 'Good for him') Not really. It's not a good girl. She's a demon. She's a bad girl! And, he's like, lost."

As mentioned earlier, N3on went viral yet again earlier today when he stated that he was "locked in" with Sam Frank. X user @jimmylubetron responded with a GIF, telling the streamer to "snap out of the trance":

Kick personality and YouTuber Jack Doherty praised the couple, writing:

"W Sam and N3on."

Another community member shared their thoughts on netizens "hating" on the content creator, saying:

Here are some more pertinent responses:

N3on is one of the biggest content creators on Kick, with over 202k followers on his channel. He was recently banned for the first time on Twitch for an unknown reason.