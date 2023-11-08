As N3on gets banned from Twitch, clips of Charli D’Amelio seemingly calling him out for being disrespectful go viral

Popular Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on", or Neon, is recently making headlines after getting banned from Twitch, the Amazon-owned platform where he used to make content before switching. However, another piece of news pertaining to the streamer is garnering a lot of traction on social media, with clips of Charli D'Amelio supposedly calling out Rangesh for being disrespectful going viral on X.

N3on has already accrued a fair few controversies over his not-so-long career, and his Twitch ban has started a lot of speculation on social media, with fans pondering the exact reason for the suspension. The ban was reported by the Streamerbans bot on X, formerly Twitter, which is known to track suspensions of Twitch partners.

Expand Tweet

The Streamerbans x ACCOUNT also notes this was Rangesh's first ban on the platform. However, a conversation about his alleged behavior with Charli D'Amelio at a party from a few weeks ago has taken over social media.

"This kid was not nice to me": Charli D'Amelio's supposed comments about N3on on the Jay Shetty Podcast

N3on has been on an IRL streaming spree for quite some time, even clashing with the contentious internet personality Andrew Tate over his actions when attending a recent Halloween party. A few weeks before that, he supposedly interacted with the popular TikTok star Charli D'Amelio.

The Kick streamer had allegedly walked up to Charli, who was hanging out with her partner Landon Barker (Travis Barker's son), and asked her if she was single. It appears that she did not appreciate how he had talked, and on a recent episode of the Jay Shetty podcast, she seemingly called him out for being disrespectful toward her after their interaction:

"Me and this person were at an event together, and this person introduced themselves. I introduced myself. We tried to be nice. This kid was not nice to me, then went and talked very poorly on me."

Expand Tweet

As per clips from prior livestreams, it appears that N3on had used a lot of provocative words to describe his interaction with her. Charli D'Amelio went further and called him out for essentially clout-chasing her and talked about how she had deliberately not reached out to the Kick streamer to avoid giving him more press:

"It’s not that big of a deal. It’s not. That’s what he’s looking for. Is it taking everything in me not to respond, or not to text him? Yeah. But I know if I text him, he’s going to post it, and that’s going to be a thing, and he’s going to get exactly what he wants."

Here are a couple of general fan reactions after the debacle went viral on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

N3on initially started his career as a video game creator who used to play games such as NBA 2K on YouTube and Twitch. Since his multiple appearances on Adin Ross's stream, he has become a highly popular streamer in his own right. Here's a small overview of his career.