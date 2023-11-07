'A guy doesn't show his phone' - N3on and his girlfriend Sam Frank get into argument over reading each others' private DMs

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon" recently faced a new conflict with his girlfriend, Sam Frank, when she insisted on checking his private direct messages during an in-real-life (IRL) live stream. For further context, just moments prior, N3on had examined Sam's phone, where he looked at her OnlyFans page and the comments it received.

However, when Sam asked to go through his phone, the streamer outright declined, asserting the age-old adage:

"A guy doesn't show his phone"

"I don't DM girls" - N3on and Sam Frank get into comical argument over checking DMs

N3on has rapidly risen to prominence as one of the most popular streamers on the Kick streaming platform. Although he initially gained recognition for his affiliation with Adin Ross, another prominent Kick streamer, he now predominantly creates solo content, often collaborating with his new partner, Sam Frank.

Nonetheless, their recent stream took an unexpected turn when Sam Frank strongly urged N3on to reveal his direct messages, resulting in a rather tense situation. Sam asked:

"That's not even fair. Give me your phone. Trade phones. You literally know my phone password, I give you my phone, why are you questioning me? Let me see your DMs...let me see your DMs, if you have something to hide..."

Neon said:

No, I don't. My phone's about to die. See the per cent right here (showing his screen). 8%."

When she persisted in seeing his phone, the streamer responded:

"I'll show you later. I don't DM girls, they DM me actually but I respectfully decline...after I talk to them for a few days. No, I'm just trolling..."

Here's what the fans said

Naturally, a clip of this incident was swiftly shared by a fan page dedicated to Kick streaming on X, garnering a plethora of critical comments. However, it's important to remember that the online community can often exhibit a one-sided and biased perspective toward the streamers. Here are some of the reactions:

Fans being critical of Sam for asking for his phone (Image via X/@Kick_Champ)

This isn't the first instance this week where the streamer found himself in the news due to his relationship. In a viral clip, he was spotted wagering $5,000 on the prospect of his relationship enduring for at least a year with another content creator.