"Interesting to see how it all plays out" - Kick streamer N3on betting $5,000 on his relationship with Sam Frank leaves fans in splits

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon" has once again garnered attention on social media after he bet thousands of dollars on his relationship with Sam Frank. In a 45-second clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the content creator was seen with an individual who bet $10,000 that Ragnesh's relationship with Frank wouldn't last more than a year.

He said:

"$10,000 bet that you will not be with her in 12 months. $10,000? You have to be together. A thousand dollars? 12 months from today, you have to be with Sam."

N3on was taken aback when he heard this. However, he agreed to bet on the situation and put $1,000 on his side. In response, Sam Frank remarked:

"A thousand dollars?! Can you, like, maybe, like, up it?"

The 19-year-old upped the stakes and bet $5,000:

"$5k. I'm a man of my word. $5k, that's fine. And, guess what? I'm going to get that $5k and come here and just buy all your s**t. $5k, good luck. That's fine, we're good."

X user @Theprivateempir commented on the Kick streamer's clip, writing:

"It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out."

"Why so nervous making a $5k bet" - Fans react to N3on wagering thousands of dollars on his relationship with Sam Frank

Drama Alert's post featuring N3on's antics has received significant traction on the Elon Musk-owned platform. One netizen shared another moment from the content creator's recent Kick livestream, during which he doubled down on the bet and made it a $10,000 wager:

Another fan wondered if Ragnesh made Sam Frank sign a "contract":

Meanwhile, one community member believed N3on would lose the $5,000 bet:

According to X user @jay_kayes, Ragnesh seemed nervous while betting on his relationship. They wrote:

"Bro, why so nervous making a $5k bet?"

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

N3on is among the most watched IRL Kick streamers, with over 202.5k followers on his channel. He recently got embroiled in a feud with Adin Ross after the latter accused Sam Frank of being unfaithful.