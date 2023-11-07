Esports & Gaming
"Interesting to see how it all plays out" - Kick streamer N3on betting $5,000 on his relationship with Sam Frank leaves fans in splits

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 07, 2023 04:50 GMT
N3on bet on his relationship with Sam Frank (Image via N3on/X)

Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" or "Neon" has once again garnered attention on social media after he bet thousands of dollars on his relationship with Sam Frank. In a 45-second clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), the content creator was seen with an individual who bet $10,000 that Ragnesh's relationship with Frank wouldn't last more than a year.

He said:

"$10,000 bet that you will not be with her in 12 months. $10,000? You have to be together. A thousand dollars? 12 months from today, you have to be with Sam."

N3on was taken aback when he heard this. However, he agreed to bet on the situation and put $1,000 on his side. In response, Sam Frank remarked:

"A thousand dollars?! Can you, like, maybe, like, up it?"

The 19-year-old upped the stakes and bet $5,000:

"$5k. I'm a man of my word. $5k, that's fine. And, guess what? I'm going to get that $5k and come here and just buy all your s**t. $5k, good luck. That's fine, we're good."

X user @Theprivateempir commented on the Kick streamer's clip, writing:

"It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out."

"Why so nervous making a $5k bet" - Fans react to N3on wagering thousands of dollars on his relationship with Sam Frank

A fan's comment on the Kick streamer's clip (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Drama Alert's post featuring N3on's antics has received significant traction on the Elon Musk-owned platform. One netizen shared another moment from the content creator's recent Kick livestream, during which he doubled down on the bet and made it a $10,000 wager:

Another fan wondered if Ragnesh made Sam Frank sign a "contract":

A netizen wondered if the streamer made his significant other sign some contract (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Meanwhile, one community member believed N3on would lose the $5,000 bet:

X user @Pulsiveee believed the streamer would lose the wager (Image via Drama Alert/X)

According to X user @jay_kayes, Ragnesh seemed nervous while betting on his relationship. They wrote:

"Bro, why so nervous making a $5k bet?"
The online community weighs in on the Kick streamer's clip (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Some more comments from the discussion thread (Image via Drama Alert/X)

N3on is among the most watched IRL Kick streamers, with over 202.5k followers on his channel. He recently got embroiled in a feud with Adin Ross after the latter accused Sam Frank of being unfaithful.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
