"Get the f**k out of her DMs" - N3on calls Fortnite streamer Clix a "loser" for allegedly messaging his girlfriend

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," also known as "Neon," has called out prominent Fortnite content creator Cody "Clix." During a livestream earlier today (October 10, 2023), N3on opened up about his ongoing feud with Clix, claiming he "violated" the gamer's editor. He said:

"I think he's mad, too, because I... his best friend is editor or some s**t. And, I violated him or whatever. I don't know."

Ragnesh then told Clix to stop messaging his girlfriend and called him a "loser":

"I'm just going to say it right now. Hey, Clix. Do me a favor and get the f**k out of her DMs. Get out of her DMs. I don't know who you think you are. You're a f**king White boy. No one likes you. Get out of her DMs, bro! Dead a*s. Don't you have a girl? Like... god, bruh! Kid is a loser. I don't know, but, he is in her DMs, crazy, and... hey, Clix..."

"Clix x N3on beef would be a crazy arc" - Kick streamer asks his girlfriend to block the Fortnite star on social media, fans react

The discussion continued, with N3on stating he needed to "stir some drama" and referred to the Fortnite pro as a "weird" person. He also requested that his girlfriend block Clix on social media, saying:

"Clix, you're weird, bro. I'm going to be honest. (The Kick streamer's girlfriend says there was 'no reason' to talk' about the situation) Oh yeah, I just need to stir some drama. Just do some drama real quick. Can you block him now? Block him."

Timestamp: 06:40

The Kick streamer's call-out to Clix has garnered significant traction on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan joking that the latter must have been "scared":

Another netizen wanted to see the content creators settle their dispute in the boxing ring:

X user @0xToumy chimed in with their thoughts and wrote:

"Clix x N3on beef would be a crazy arc, ngl (not going to lie)."

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

At the time of writing, Clix had not responded to N3on's call-out. It remains to be seen what he says about the situation.