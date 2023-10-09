"Definitely not Vik" - KSI explains which Sidemen member could potentially box in the future

YouTube star and professional boxer Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," has weighed in on fellow Sidemen members and explained which one of them could potentially box in the future. The content creator appeared as a guest on Misfits Boxing's recently uploaded YouTube video, during which he hosted an AMA (ask me anything) session.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Gowzorr asked JJ if fans could expect to see a Sidemen member step into the boxing ring, writing:

"Do you think we will ever see another member of Sidemen step into the squared circle?"

According to the 30-year-old personality, Vikram "Vikkstar123," Harry "W2S," Simon "Miniminter," Joshua "Zerkaa," and Tobit John "Tobi" would "no way" participate in influencer boxing. He explained:

"Definitely not Vik - no. Harry just doesn't like getting hit. Simon - hell no! Josh, no way. Tobi, he is too nice. No way."

KSI believed that Ethan "Behzinga" was the only one who "might be tempted" to square off in the boxing ring:

"I think the closest person that we might have to fighting is Ethan... maybe. I don't see anyone else fighting. (The YouTuber then explains why he believed the aforementioned Sidemen members wouldn't box) I think Ethan might be tempted. I think if there was a fight that got him really excited, I think he'd do it. But, besides that - no, I don't see anyone else doing that."

"Behzinga vs Nick Crompton for the culture" - Netizens react to KSI's take on which Sidemen member could potentially box in the future

X user @sidemenupdated's post featuring KSI's take has garnered significant traction. One fan expressed enthusiasm about Vikkstar123 fighting in a boxing ring:

According to @JustSomeDude44, Behzinga reportedly stated that boxing someone was on his bucket list. They added:

"I'm pretty sure Ethan said it's something he'd love to tick off the bucket list at some point in his life. Hope he does, love to see him fight."

One community member's comment attracted over 427 likes, in which they wrote:

"Behzinga vs Nick Crompton for the culture."

Some more pertinent reactions were along these lines:

The highly anticipated boxing match between KSI and Tommy Fury is set to take place in less than a week, on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Readers can track the latest developments by clicking here.