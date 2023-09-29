"QVC with the 0.3 rating" - KSI pokes fun at xQc's performance and rating at Sidemen Charity Match 2023

On September 28, 2023, prominent internet personality Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," uploaded a new video on his personal YouTube channel. In the video, he reacted to a series of highly upvoted posts from his official subreddit. One of them featured a Redditor applauding Twitch star Felix "xQc" for taking part in the recently held Sidemen Charity Match 2023.

Their post was captioned:

"Can we get some more appreciation for this man?"

After jokingly mispronouncing xQc's name, KSI poked fun at the rating the streamer received after the event. Stating that the French-Canadian "did try" at the football match, the YouTuber expressed hope that he would get a better rating the next time he plays.

He said:

"Yes, QVC with the 0.3 rating. Fantastic stuff. Let's give him a round of applause. Let's do it. Yeah. No, on the real, though, he did try. And, I hope if he does come back next year, that he does a little bit better. Let's try and get 0.4 in."

"I'm sure xQc won't be pissed over this" - Fans weigh in on KSI's lighthearted remark over Twitch streamer's performance at Sidemen Charity Match 2023

Expand Tweet

xQc's debut as a goalkeeper at this year's Sidemen Charity Match made headlines, as his team, the YouTube All-Stars XI, was defeated 8-5. To top it all off, the 27-year-old received a performance rating of 0.3.

On September 10, 2023, the streamer reflected on the situation and announced his retirement from football "permanently." He later claimed that a wrist injury, which he sustained during the warmup, had a significant impact on his performance.

Here's what he wrote in his Twitch chat:

"I legit retire from soccer, permanently. Ngl (not going to lie), this sounds like excuses, but I fell on my wrist during warmup and it flared up my fracture again, I gotta get that s**t fixed up, ASAP."

Expand Tweet

xQc's performance at the Sidemen Charity Match 2023 was brought up once again in KSI's recently uploaded video titled, I'm Being Violated Online. The YouTuber's lighthearted comments have generated significant traction on X (formerly Twitter), with one netizen writing:

Online community reacts to JJ's comments about xQc 1/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Another fan believed KSI "fired shots" at xQc:

Online community reacts to JJ's comments about xQc 2/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Timestamp: 00:05

According to X user @PenguinForPrez, KSI was not being "disrespectful" and made the comments in jest. They added:

"How is this disrespect? He's just joking around. Dude literally got a 0.3, I'm sure xQc won't be pissed over this."

Online community reacts to JJ's comments about xQc 3/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

Here are some more pertinent comments:

Online community reacts to JJ's comments about xQc 4/4 (Image via Drama Alert/X)

After claiming that he was "retiring" from football, xQc posted on Instagram that he was looking forward to participating in next year's Sidemen Charity Match. He went on to say that he has a "story to deliver."