"I have a story to deliver" - xQc reveals he's not done with football, wants to atone in next year's Sidemen Charity Match 

Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" has expressed his desire to participate in next year's Sidemen Charity Match if he receives an invitation. For those who missed this year's event, xQc served as the goalkeeper for the away team (YouTube All-Stars XI), which suffered an 8-5 defeat against Sidemen FC.

Nevertheless, as this marked his debut on a significant football stage, he did concede at least two goals due to his own errors.

Given the internet's propensity for trolling, the streamer faced relentless criticism following his performance. However, in a recent Instagram comment, he expressed a strong desire to redeem himself next year. He was asked:

"Will you be back next year? Not to be parasocial but you looked like you had fun."

He replied:

"If they will have me (I will return). I have a story to deliver."

Felix expresses his desire to return to the pitch (Image via xQc/Instagram)

"HOPE THE BEST FOR ALL OF THEM" - xQc's message to fellow participants of the Sidemen Charity Match 2023

xQc has disclosed his willingness to consider any opportunities in next year's charity game, regardless of his underwhelming performance in this year's match. During the match, he received a record-low rating of 0.3, the lowest among all the participants.

The streamer has already returned to NA after his brief trip to the UK. Nevertheless, before departing, he shared some encouraging words about all the participants and members, posting:

"ABOUT TO LAND HOME AND RESUME THE GRIND. CANT TELL YOU GUYS HOW MUCH THIS EXPERIENCE MEANT TO ME. EVERYONE WAS SO CHILL TO ME AND HAD GOOD ENERGY. HOPE THE BEST FOR ALL OF THEM."

It's worth noting that the streamer had mentioned his intention to retire from the sport, possibly influenced by his feelings immediately after the game. However, it appears that he has since had a change of heart.

What did the community say?

xQc's comment made its way to the popular r/KSI subreddit, which garnered a lot of comments. Many of the users, in fact, said that they enjoyed watching him and would want him back in next year's event. Here are some of the top comments:

Fans want him back in next year's game (Image via r/KSI/Reddit)

Felix was not the sole streamer who initially considered retiring from soccer following their disappointing performance in the Sidemen Charity match. YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" had similar thoughts. However, much like the Canadian, he has also chosen to continue playing the sport.