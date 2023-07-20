"Haven’t experienced a pain like this” - Sidemen member Behzinga addresses after getting injured during a football challenge

Sidemen member and UK-based YouTuber Ethan "Behzinga" underwent a rather painful moment during a recent football challenge video in the icy regions of Norway. After losing the challenge, the content creator had to endure a forfeit where the other participants (Chris "ChrisMD," Harry "W2S," Oliver "Reev") pelted him on the buttocks with a football.

Both W2S and Reev successfully hit their targets spot-on, leaving Behzinga with what he humorously described as a "red a*s." Describing his experience, he said this on Twitter:

"Haven’t experienced a pain like this since"

Behzinga leaves football challenge with a brutal forfeit

Forfeits in football challenges are a common occurrence within the YouTube community. In a recent one, Behzinga found himself as the only person unable to complete the task of scoring a goal with a volley. As a result, he had to endure a painful forfeit, which involved getting hit in the back with a football.

The forfeit was included in ChrisMD's latest video titled "0° vs 40° Football Challenges," where the group of creators embarked on an adventurous journey, starting in the icy regions of Norway and then moving to the scorching heat of Dubai, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

(Timestamp: 21:34)

After enduring the painful forfeit, the YouTuber shared his thoughts in the video, saying:

"I can't lads (take one more hit). I can't take another one after that. No, lads, I can't. It hurts. Lads, it hurts so much, I can't go again lads. I can't take another one. I won't be able to sit on the plane."

Unfortunately, luck was not on his side as he got hit again, worsening his situation. He reacted by stating:

"I won't be able to sit on the plane on the way home."

Here's what the community said

The comical yet painful forfeit of the YouTuber garnered various reactions from other creators and fans on Twitter. Here are some notable ones:

Kirsty Wells @KirstyW95 Fun fact Ethan accidentally pelted me right in the forehead with a football 30 mins before this so I enjoyed taking this pic 🤣🤣 twitter.com/chrismd10/stat…

Felix_10_games @Felix_10_games @chrismd10 @Behzinga Harry really got to release some anger with that shot

Fans even praised ChrisMD's latest football challenge video. Here are some reactions:

Aarush_G @AarushG03 @chrismd10 @Behzinga One of the best Chrismd videos of all time

asdfgh asdfgh @asdfgha52787764 @chrismd10 @Behzinga Might be top 3 chrismd video of all time

Tobias Frey @TobiasFrey7 @chrismd10 @Behzinga Top notch video there and such superb editing. Each video is on another level, keep it up.

Ethan and the Sidemen are set to return to the football pitch on September 9 for their highly anticipated Charity Football match. It will be held at the London Stadium, which serves as the home ground for Premier League team West Ham United.