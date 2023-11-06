"I put his head in the toilet and flush it" - Fousey plans on purifying N3on after Adin Ross calls latter's girlfriend a "demon"

Yousef "Fousey" made his first public appearance on November 6, 2023, by collaborating with Kick star Adin Ross. During their conversation, Fousey wanted to catch up on what had happened during his absence and expressed interest in learning more about Ragnesh "N3on." Adin Ross responded by saying that the latter is now in a relationship. However, he believed it was "not good" for him.

The Kick ambassador then referred to N3on's girlfriend as a "demon," remarking:

"He's in L.A. He's with... you missed a lot, bro. I got to catch up. So pretty much, he's with this new girl... (Fousey says 'good for him') not really. It's not a good girl. She's a demon. She's a bad girl! And, he's like, lost."

After hearing this, Fousey instructed Adin Ross to invite the 19-year-old to a fake party where he planned on "purifying" the content creator. He outlined the plans by saying:

"This is what we're doing. You're telling him - you're inviting him to a party. Girl is invited. They come here. In Miami. The girl gets ID checked at the door. She can't come in. They don't tell him why. He's already inside, though. Lights turn on - there's no party! I take him to the bathroom. I put his head in the toilet and flush it seven times for G7. He's purified! That's all we have to do."

To entice N3on to attend the party, the Fremont native and Adin Ross created a fictitious list of celebrities who would attend:

"Crazy party. Who's somebody that he likes? Lil Tjay is going to be on there. Who else? NAV is going to be there. Drake's going to be on there. We forgot to put Drake there. J. Cole is going to be there."

Fans react to Fousey's plans of "purifying" N3on

Fousey's plans for N3on at the fake party have elicited responses from several netizens on X (formerly Twitter). Here's what they had to say:

What happened between Adin Ross and N3on?

Kick streamers Adin Ross and N3on have been at odds over the past few weeks. On October 30, 2023, the Florida native made some rather scathing allegations against N3on's girlfriend, Sam Frank.

He accused her of being unfaithful to the online personality, saying:

"This night, chat (September 29, 2023), and I want motherf**kers to put it on god. I want people to really put it on god and tell me that she did not fly a guy out - she did not fly a guy out that night, in her hotel room, and sleep with him and f**k. Okay? And then, what I want is this... no, no, no! Yes, she did! 'Yo, exposed.' Yes!"

N3on's tweet in response to the controversy (Image via X)

N3on responded to the controversy on November 2, 2023, stating that his significant other "genuinely makes him happy" and "keeps him going."