"The GOAT is back" - Fousey making surprise appearance on Adin Ross' livestream delights fans

On November 6, 2023, popular internet personality Yousef "Fousey" surprised the online community by making an appearance on Adin Ross' Kick livestream. The 33-year-old has been on a hiatus since August 23, 2023, when he had a manic episode in which he believed that his life was in danger. He eventually swatted himself and got into a heated argument with police officers.

Fousey's subathon concluded prematurely after cops detained him. Four days later, on August 27, 2023, the content creator revealed that he had been committed to a mental institution. Sharing details about his situation, the vlogger said:

"Can't leave the hospital until I get clearance from the police. So I've been here for four days now. They drug me up every day. Anytime I say something wrong, they'll lock me. They put a needle this big into my arm."

Yousef did not make a public appearance following this update. However, Adin Ross had been in contact with the streamer. During a broadcast on October 6, 2023, the Kick ambassador claimed that Fousey planned to return to streaming:

"The Fousey update I can give you guys is - he is... he's still coming back. He's coming back and he sounds really, really happy and really enlightened. I have an update about... I already told you guys about his mental health yesterday and the day before. It's great. But he will be back, and he plans to come back to streaming. Straight into it, bro!"

Exactly a month later, the Fremont native made an unexpected appearance on Adin Ross' livestream. Numerous clips featuring the content creator have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with one fan writing:

"The GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) is back."

"Internet is about to get so much more fun now" - Fans rejoice at Fousey's appearance on Adin Ross' stream

A fan's comment on the streamer's surprise appearance on Adin Ross' broadcast

X user @FearedBuck's post featuring the streamers' clip quickly went viral. One netizen commented that the "G7 president" had finally returned:

Netizen's comment in which they referred to the streamer as "G7 president"

Another viewer joked that Fousey was "cloned":

User @ohburkin joked that the streamer had been "cloned"

X user @emorywilson_'s comment garnered over 5,000 views. They wrote:

"Holy s**t the internet boutta get so much more fun now."

Fans weigh in on the streamers' clip

Here are some more pertinent reactions:

Some more notable fan reactions

During the same broadcast, Adin Ross persuaded Fousey to sign a Kick contract. Although the latter did not sign it, he did hint that he would collaborate with the Florida native on his comeback livestream.