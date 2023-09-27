"Blond girls have f**king peanut brains" - Controversial Kick streamer N3on's remarks about OF model goes viral, Adin Ross reacts

Controversial Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on," also known as "Neon," hosted his most-watched livestream on September 27, 2023. He teamed up with well-known TikTokers such as Sky Bri, Breckie Hill, and Nico "Sneako." A moment from the broadcast has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), during which N3on made some relatively strong remarks about Breckie Hill and her association with OF (OnlyFans).

The Kick streamer said:

"(Breckie Hill asks if she could use N3on's phone to see what his fans were saying in Kick chat) No! Don't touch my phone, dumb a*s! We're sold out (at) Madison Square Garden. Look, imagine this - the crowd's watching; doesn't even care. I swear to god, blond girls have f**king peanut brains. Is there anything in this head? Is there anything..."

Breckie Hill responded by stating that she had a 4.0 GPA in high school and was accepted into a college with a 19% acceptance rate.

N3on then replied:

"Now you post your t**s on OnlyFans. What the f**k happened? You want to go there? You want to go there?!"

Adin Ross was watching N3on's livestream and was shocked to hear the Kick streamer's remarks. He exclaimed:

"Yo! Go back! Go back, the camera! She's about to cry, I think."

"She's about to cry" - Kick streamer N3on apologizes to Breckie Hill after making contentious remarks

Breckie Hill and N3on's conversation continued, with the former confronting the streamer about his contentious remarks. She said:

"What you're saying - I'm not smart. And, I know a lot of my followers think I'm not. But, they don't know, like, actually how I was. I understand the whole stigma around OnlyFans... "

Ragnesh responded with:

"I mean, I don't care who you are and how nice in-person or same as a good person. But, all you guys are OnlyFans demonic w***es. It's the truth! There's no stigma!"

A few moments later, N3on observed Breckie Hill's body language and apologized for his comments:

"It's f**ked! It's okay, you know. You've got to do what you've got to do. I respect it. Oh, she's about to cry. Oh s**t, I f**ked up! I'm done. I'm sorry."

Timestamp: 04:02:35

Fans react to the Kick streamer's clip

This isn't the first time N3on made headlines after making contentious statements. He appeared as a guest on Adin Ross' channel on May 17, 2023, and brutally insulted Tiktoker Ali C Lopez by calling them names and hurling insults.