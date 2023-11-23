"Sounds racist to me!" - N3on accused of racism after referring to himself as "master" to a Black woman

Controversial internet personality Ragnesh "N3on," or "Neon," has landed in hot water after making certain comments in a recent livestream. During a Kick broadcast on November 23, 2023, the content creator interacted with various individuals via a video-calling platform called Monkey App, which connects people at random. At one point, he connected with a Black woman and said:

"No girl in this world is f**king nice to me. I'm back to this bulls**t. F**king dread-head. Oh, my god! (The woman asks why are girls 'not nice' to the streamer) I don't know. I genuinely don't know. Do you think I'm a good kid? (The woman says yes) Oh, thank you! How old are you? (The woman says 19) Oh, s**t! Same! Wait, where are you from? (The woman says she's from Nebraska)"

N3on started making suggestive remarks, saying:

"You've got some very big t*ts, ma'am. (The woman says, 'Sir, let's not start that') I apologize. I mean, you're showing them. You know, it's popping out. I have to say something. You know? Yeah, or you're just fat."

The 19-year-old then asked the woman to close a door behind her, referring to himself as her "master":

"Wait, can you go open that door over there? (The woman asks why) Because I'm your master and I told you to... oh, my! What am I... yeah, what the f**k is wrong with me? I can't go back to this bulls**t. Oh, f**k! Oh, yeah, I'm tripping. Oh, god I'm tripping. What is wrong with me?! F**k, man! Oh, my f**king god! I'm so sorry."

N3on's contentious remarks have gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), with netizens accusing him of racism. User @TheMacSweaty wrote:

"Yup! Sounds racist to me!"

"We made the wrong people famous" - Netizens react to N3on being called racist for his recent controversial statements

Timestamp: 01:08:00

Hundreds of netizens have weighed in on N3on's highly controversial remarks, with Kick streamer Jon Zherka commenting:

One viewer described the Indian-American personality's shenanigans as "lame":

Another netizen made a lighthearted remark about the streamer's content:

X user @Pulsiveee's comment has received quite a lot of impressions. They wrote:

"We made the wrong people famous."

Here are some more reactions:

This isn't the first time N3on has made headlines for his controversial remarks during a livestream. On May 17, 2023, he collaborated with Adin Ross and Nico "Sneako," during which he went on a long and abusive tirade against TikToker Ali C Lopez.