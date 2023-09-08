Watch: Donald Trump in surprise golf face-off with Indian cricket icon MS Dhoni

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was recently spotted playing golf with former US President Donald Trump. Dhoni attended the quarterfinal of the 2023 US Open between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev after which Trump invited him to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

Videos of them playing together went viral on the internet. A short clip of Dhoni and Trump playing golf was posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, saying:

"MS Dhoni playing golf with Donald Trump. The craze for Dhoni is huge."

In the clip, the Indian cricketer was seen taking his shot, while Trump was waiting for his turn. Fans were happy to see Dhoni playing golf. They jumped into the comments section to write:

"MS Dhoni Finishes Off In Style In Golf Too."

"Now that I'm thinking about it, I should play cricket with trump and show off my batting skills to the rest of the world. They'll be amazed!"

"Donald Trump new member in Dhoni's fan club."

Here are some more fans' reactions:

MS Dhoni and Donald Trump's love for golf is well known

MS Dhoni enjoys playing golf. It is not the first time he was spotted on the greens. Over the years, the Indian cricketer was seen playing golf with his friends.

In 2019, he shared a few pictures of his golf session with his Indian teammates Kedar Jadhav and RP Singh.

Last year in September, Dhoni was spotted playing golf with former Indian legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in Grant Thornton in Guruguram.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's love for golf is well-known among fans around the globe. He is an avid golfer and is often seen playing the sport. He also owns a construction company that is building luxurious golf courses around the world.

Below are golf courses owned by Trump:

US:

Trump National Golf Club Philadelphia

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Trump National Golf Club Charlotte

Trump National Golf Club, Colts Neck

Trump National Doral Golf Club

Trump National Golf Club, Jupiter

Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles

Trump National Golf Club, Hudson Valley

Trump National Golf Club, Washington, D.C.

Trump International Golf Club, West Palm Beach

Trump National Golf Club Westchester

Trump Ferry Point New York City

Scotland:

Trump Turnberry

Trump International Scotland

Ireland:

Trump International Golf Links and Hotel Doonbeg

UAE:

Trump International Golf Club, Dubai

Donald Trump also spoke about his love for golf in his book, The Best Golf Advice I Ever Received. He wrote:

"For me and millions of people—men, women, young and old—around the world, golf is more than a game. It is a passion."

Noticeably, Donald Trump has been an avid supporter of LIV Golf and was also spotted at their tournaments.