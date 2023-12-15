UFC Tonight: UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing, and full card

The UFC will return to pay-per-view on Saturday, December 16 (US time) with UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington. The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and marks the UFC's final pay-per-view card of the year.

Headlining the UFC 296 card will be a much anticipated welterweight title clash between defending champion Leon Edwards and former interim titleholder Colby Covington.

In the co-main event of UFC 296, reigning flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja will look to make his first successful title defense against former foe Brandon Royval.

Watch Alexandre Pantoja vs Brandon Royval 1 below:

The main card will also feature an exciting welterweight showdown between undefeated standout Shavkat Rakhmonov and Karate ace Stephen Thompson.

Also on the UFC 296 card, Paddy Pimblett will return seeking his seventh straight win against Tony Ferguson.

In the night's potential main card opener, Josh Emmett will square off against Bryce Mitchell in a featherweight contest.

UFC 296 - Timings

The following are the UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington timings for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States & Canada

The early prelims for the event will kick off at 6:00 PM ET/ 3:00 PM PT, followed by the prelims at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on Saturday, December 16. The UFC 296 main pay-per-view card will commence at 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

For UK audiences, the early prelims will get underway at 11:00 PM GMT on Saturday, December 16. The prelims follow at 1:00 AM GMT on Sunday, December 17, with the pay-per-view main card scheduled to begin at 3:00 AM GMT.

Australia

In Australia, the early prelims will start at 7:00 AM AWST/ 8:30 AM ACST/ 9:00 AM AEST on Sunday, December 17, followed by the prelims at 9:00 AM AWST/ 10:30 AM ACST/ 11:00 AM AEST. The main card will get underway at 11:00 AM AWST/ 12:30 PM ACST/ 1:00 PM AEST.

Watch UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington fight preview below:

Where to watch UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington - Television, live streaming, and pricing

Here are the necessary details to watch UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington live on television and online platforms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $10.99 per month, but viewers can save with an annual subscription of $109.99.

For those with an active ESPN+ subscription, UFC pay-per-view events can be purchased for $79.99 per event. For new and monthly ESPN+ subscribers, the pay-per-view package can be purchased for $134.98, which comes with an annual subscription to ESPN+ along with access to the next UFC pay-per-view event.

For the prelims, viewers can also tune in to ESPN News. The platform is available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. The early prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass as well. Subscriptions cost $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The prelims and main card for this weekend's pay-per-view will be viewed live on TNT Sports Box Office. Monthly subscriptions are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a Broadband connection. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

In Australia, the main card and prelims will be available for live streaming on UFC Fight Pass. UFC pay-per-view events are also available on Main Event, Kayo Sports for AU$59.95.

UFC 296: Edwards vs. Covington - Full card

Here are all the fighters competing on the main and preliminary fight cards at the event:

Main card

Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington (welterweight title)

Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval (flyweight title)

Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Stephen Thompson (welterweight)

Tony Ferguson vs. Paddy Pimblett (lightweight)

Josh Emmett vs. Bryce Mitchell (featherweight)

Preliminary card

Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby (light heavyweight)

Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa (women's bantamweight)

Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher (bantamweight)

Casey O’Neill vs. Ariane Lipski (women's flyweight)

Early preliminary card

Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden (flyweight)

Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida (featherweight)

Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev (heavyweight)