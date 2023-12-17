"Pekora robbed": Ironmouse winning VTuber of the Year at The VTuber Awards 2023 has fans divided

Twitch star Ironmouse has added another accolade to her collection after being named VTuber of the Year at Twitch personality Filian's The VTuber Awards 2023. The Puerto Rican content creator was nominated alongside prominent virtual streamers - Hyakumantenbara Salome, Usada Pekora, and Shylily.

The announcement went viral on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit. While numerous fans congratulated the streamer on winning the prestigious award, others voiced criticisms, stating that the Japanese sensation Usada Pekora had been "robbed."

X user @pinechanV3 wrote the following:

"Pekora robbed, this is the EN (English) VTuber awards. Don't even bother nominating any JPs (Japanese) next time, it's clear you do not care to actually represent the VTubing space as a whole. Stick to your Twitch fan base."

"You deserve all of these Ws" - Streaming community reacts to Ironmouse being named VTuber of the Year at The VTuber Awards 2023

Ironmouse is a renowned figure in the VTuber and livestreaming spheres. She has been broadcasting on Twitch since 2017 and is currently ranked as the 65th most popular English-speaking content creator. Earlier this month, on December 7, 2023, the virtual streamer was named Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023.

The VShojo-affiliated personality won another award on December 16, 2023, when she won the VTuber of the Year at The VTuber Awards 2023. She reacted to winning the flagship award by tweeting:

Hundreds of fans congratulated Ironmouse, with X user @T_ManRex writing:

"Congrats Mousey! You deserve all of these Ws because of how amazing of a person you are, and how you genuinely love and care for everyone. You reap what you sow, and these are the fruits of your labor! Vamonos amiga! Viva Mousey!"

Twitch partner "ruthless" stated that the streamer is an inspiration for VTubers:

However, user @mamung_hage remarked that The VTuber Awards should be renamed to "English VTuber Awards":

One community member commented that Ironmouse winning VTuber of the Year was "fairly obvious" after she won Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Ironmouse, also nicknamed "demon queen," currently has 1,808,365 followers and averages over 8.7k viewers on her channel. In addition to being a popular Just Chatting content creator, the VTuber has played 330 games on her channel, including Minecraft, Fortnite, Lethal Company, Diablo 4, and Suika Game.