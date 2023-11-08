VTuber Awards 2023: Where to watch, livestream link, and all categories explored

VTuber Awards is an annual event recognizing and celebrating Virtual YouTubers' contributions to the online entertainment community across platforms. Virtual Youtubers are content creators who use an avatar generated by computer graphics rather than their face to represent their identity. They generally do not reveal their faces to add more credibility to their character.

VTubers generally utilize motion capture technology to mimic their real-life movements and expressions so the audience can view the same. This has recently found popularity with the Twitch audience, with VTubers like Gawr Gura accumulating over 4.4 million followers across platforms.

Read on to learn what the VTuber Awards are, where to watch them, and the categories involved in the event.

Everything to know about VTuber Awards 2023

What are the VTuber Awards 2023?

The VTuber Awards 2023 is the first iteration of the award series, which showcases the growing influence and impact of VTubers in the entertainment industry, highlighting their unique talents and contributions to online content creation. It is an all-inclusive event, and VTubers of all languages and genres are going to be a part of it.

The first stage is the nomination process, where users can propose their preferred VTuber in each category. The second stage, the voting process, allows viewers to select a VTuber from each category to receive the award for that category on the show. The third and final stage is the award ceremony, where VTubers will receive awards in their respective categories.

Where and when to watch?

The famous Twitch VTuber Filian will host the VTuber Awards on her Twitch channel. She is collaborating with Mythic Talent and WePlay Studios to make this event happen.

The VTuber Awards aims to recognize and appreciate the talent and hard work of these virtual content creators while also providing a platform for fans to come together and support their favorite VTubers.

Here is a list of all the confirmed categories for the awards

Here is a list of all the categories users can nominate and vote for VTubers. (Image via filianIsLost/X)

In a video uploaded to her channel, Filian described the 25 categories in which individuals can nominate and vote. This can be done on the official VTuber Awards 2023 website. Users also have the option to skip nominating for a particular category if they wish to.

The categories for VTuber Awards 2023 are as follows:

Best Music VTuber: The Vtuber that creates the best music-oriented content

Best Art VTuber: The best VTuber that creates art-oriented content, such as graphic design, digital art, animations, and more.

Best FPS VTuber: Users' favorite VTuber to watch playing FPS games, such as Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty.

Best Minecraft VTuber: Users' favorite VTuber to watch playing Minecraft.

Best Roleplay/ASMR VTuber: The VTuber with the best RP/ASMR content.

Best Just Chatting/ Zatsu VTuber: The VTuber that excels in creating engaging and entertaining conversations with their fans. Socializing, reacting, etc.

Best Tech VTuber: The VTuber pushing the boundaries on Vtubing tech to new limits.

Funniest VTuber: The VTuber whose humor and wit consistently leave you in stitches.

Most Chaotic VTuber: The VTuber who brings the most unpredictable and entertaining chaos.

League of their own: The VTuber who is always doing something creative and new and setting themselves apart from others with unique content.

Hidden Gem: Bring attention to a VTuber with less than 100 average viewers this year so that everyone can see what they're missing.

Rising Star: This VTuber has shown astounding growth throughout the year.

Miss VTuber: The Vtuber whose fashion sense is as trendy as their content.

Best VTuber Org: Recognizing the collective of VTuber who work seamlessly together to create engaging and diverse content.

Rising VTuber Org: The VTuber organization on its way to the top.

VTuber Clipper: The clipper who curates and shares the best moments from VTuber streams.

VTuber Parent of the Year: Recognizing the talented and creative individual or team responsible for crafting exceptional VTuber character models that bring unique and captivating avatars to life.

Most Dedicated Fanbase: Recognizing the passionate and unwavering fanbase who stands by their favorite VTuber.

Best Philanthropic Event: Celebrating an exceptional charitable event or initiative that made a positive and lasting impact.

Best Concert Event: The best VTuber concert event streamed this year.

Best Streamed Event: The best VTuber event streamed this year which was not a concert event.

Stream Game of the Year: Recognizing the most beloved game for VTubers and fans to stream and watch over the past year.

Lewdtuber of the year: Recognizing the VTuber who fearlessly explores more adult themes in their content.

Gamer of the year: The VTuber with exceptional gaming abilities that stands out from the rest.

VTuber of the Year: The best overall VTuber this year; their charisma, talent, and dedication have made them stand out amongst all VTubers.

