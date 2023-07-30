5 most-watched VTubers on Twitch who play a variety of games

Recently, there has been an unprecedented surge in the popularity of virtual YouTubers, commonly called VTubers. In the rapidly changing online entertainment landscape, these digital personas, concealed in mystery without revealing their true identities, have taken the world by storm. Despite the limitation of not being able to emote on-air, these content creators have achieved a cult-like following on Twitch and other popular livestreaming platforms.

The allure of these charismatic content creators lies in their adept use of virtual avatars that utilize cutting-edge technology, interactive storytelling, and engaging personalities. As a result, they have amassed millions of dedicated fans and subscribers across multiple platforms.

The list of most-followed and most-subscribed livestreamers features well-known names such as IronMouse, Gawr Gura, and Kizuna Ai. However, a new generation of virtual YouTubers is taking Twitch by storm in terms of the viewership they have been generating with every broadcast.

AdmiralBahroo and 4 other most-watched VTubers on Twitch

1) 릴파 (Lilpa)

Wrapping up this list is the only Korean-speaking VTuber and livestreamer in the top five most-watched VTubers list, 릴파 a.k.a Lilpa. A former K-pop idol, she made her debut in July 2021 as part of the ISEGYE IDOL audition process. Successfully making her way through, she celebrated her official debut in December 2021 with the exciting release of the ISEGYE IDOL single album, RE:WIND.

Lilpa diversifies her content to cater to a wide range of interests. She engages her audience with streams that include Just Chatting sessions, immersive experiences in VRChat, captivating singing performances, and entertaining gameplay across various games.

Although she keeps her previous group's name and stage name hidden, she openly shares anecdotes and tales with her chat, giving insight into her days as a K-pop idol. According to Streams Charts, Lilpa's content was watched over 336,053 hours with a majority of it coming from her Just Chatting livestreams.

2) 猫麦とろろ (Nekomugi Tororo)

The fourth most-watched VTuber on this list is a female Japanese virtual YouTuber who goes by the name 猫麦とろろ or Nekomugi Tororo. An independent content creator and livestreamer, she has won the hearts of viewers far and wide thanks to her charm, humor, and creativity. At the time of writing, she has amassed an impressive tally of over 296K followers on Amazon's coveted streaming platform.

Over the past seven days, Nekomugi Tororo has accounted for 397,156 hours watched, with an average and peak viewership of 4,900 and 12,670 viewers, respectively. She is mostly known for her Escape from Tarkov and Apex Legends content.

3) AdmiralBahoo

The only English-speaking VTuber on the list, AdmiralBahroo stands out as a unique addition to this roster of most-watched VTubers, as he operates independently, creating content without any affiliations or contractual ties to an agency. His content creation journey is truly self-owned, directly delivering captivating experiences to his audience on Twitch, where he boasts an impressive following of over 833K dedicated fans.

Even before becoming a VTuber, AdmiralBahoo was quite a recognized figure and amassed over 800K followers before revealing his meticulously designed Live2D model of a panda with large eyes in April 2021. AdmiralBahoo has raked in over 490,119 hours in terms of hours watched in the past week as per Streams Charts and is mostly known for his Dead By Daylight and They Are Billions streams.

4) 小森めと (Komori Met)

The next most-watched VTuber on the list is yet another female Japanese Virtual YouTuber, 小森めと or Komori Met. A talented and captivating personality, Komori Met is best known for her association with VSPO!, the same aforementioned esports-focused agency that houses multiple esports teams. Prior to joining VSPO!, Komori was a member of 774inc. and a member of the company's VApArt branch group until its unfortunate disbandment in January 2023.

Self-described as a metallic life form, Komori Met resides contentedly in the vast expanse of space. Her existence was seemingly carefree until an unexpected turn of events led her to be unceremoniously thrown to Earth. According to Streams Charts, Komori Met accumulated a total of 570,659 hours in terms of hours watched and is mostly known for her Valorant and GTA 5 livestreams.

5) 橘ひなの (Hinano Tachibana)

Wrapping up this list of the most watched VTubers on Twitch is a prominent Japanese content creator, 橘ひなの also known as Tachibana Hinano. A member of the Virtual eSports Project (VSPO!) and proudly representing it's associated team, Iris Black Games, Hinano made her debut following Kurumi Noah and preceding Kisaragi Ren.

The charming VTuber identifies herself as a self-proclaimed nerdy and beautiful girl, displaying a genuine passion for video games and singing. Her on-screen presence exudes a predominantly upbeat and cheerful demeanor, yet beneath that, she also reveals a warm and nurturing maternal side. Her multifaceted personality has endeared her to her growing audience, who relish her engaging content and delightful performances.

At the time of writing, Hinano has amassed over 296K followers on Twitch and a total of 604,862 hours watched in the past week. With an average viewership of at least 10K per stream, Hinano is mostly known for her Valorant, Apex Legends, and Overwatch 2 content.