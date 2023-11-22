All Lethal Company monsters explored

Considering that Lethal Company is a co-op survival horror game, this title would be incomplete if it didn't have any monsters in it. Although the offering is still in its early access stages, it has a fair number of monsters already. There's also a chance that more will be added in the near future. However, no specific release date for that is available at this point in time.

The main premise of this game is to venture out on moons to collect scraps and then sell them. The following section will mention the monsters that players will encounter during their voyages to the different moons in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company Bestiary

The Bestiary is a nifty little application that you will find on your ship in Lethal Company. To access it, you will have to make your way to the terminal on your ship and then type in "Bestiary." You will be taken to a new page. On it, you need to enter the name of the creature you're looking for, and all its data will be shown to you by this application.

However, the information about a Lethal Company monster will only be added to the Bestiary if you've scanned it first. If you haven't done that during your trips, then its information won't be available on the application.

All the monsters in this game are of different natures. While some of them can be found indoors, others can be spotted outdoors. Interestingly enough, several of them will attack you only when provoked, while the rest will charge at you on sight. So, knowing a monster's behavior is also very important, especially if you're playing with your friends.

With that said, here are all the monsters you will find in the game, along with their behaviors:

Baboon Hawk - Hostile when provoked - Moon monster

Bracken - Hostile - Facility Monster

Bunker Spiders - Hostile - Facility Monster

Circuit Bee - Hostile - Moon Monster

Coil-Head - Hostile - Moon Monster

Earth Leviathan - Hostile - Moon Monster

Eyeless Dog - Hostile - Moon Monster

Forest Keeper - Hostile - Moon Monster

Ghost Girl - Hostile - Facility/Moon Monster

Hoarding Bug - Hostile when provoked - Moon Monster

Hygrodere - Hostile - Facility Monster

Jester - Hostile - Facility Monster

Manticoil - Not Hostile - Moon Monster

Roaming Locust - Not Hostile - Moon Monster

Snare Flea - Hostile - Facility Monster

Spore Lizard - Hostile when provoked - Facility Monster

Thumper - Hostile - Facility Monster

That concludes the list of the monsters that you will come across in Lethal Company at this point in time. With the hype slowly growing around this title, seeing how players react to it in a few days will be interesting.