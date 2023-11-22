Lethal Company Multiplayer Guide: How to play with friends

Lethal Company transports players to abandoned planets with spooky and terrifying environments. Finding valuable scrap to fulfill the Company's quota is the primary objective of the co-op horror game. Players explore barren extraterrestrial landscapes as a team, avoiding unknown perils and hostile aliens.

To start your scavenging expedition, you can play with friends or join a randomly selected lobby with other players. This article will show how to do the former.

How many players can play Lethal Company?

Up to four players can play online co-op mode in Lethal Company. You and your companion(s) will explore worlds, scavenge for various resources, and use the proceeds from selling any finds to buy equipment. You'll also work with other players to meet your scrap quota to keep your job with the Company.

Playing solo is another option; however, the game is quite challenging as the developer, Zeekerss, made it around squad gameplay. To join a group of random players, you can choose the Join a Crew option in the game's menu and select any crew with less than three players.

How to create a lobby with your friends in Lethal Company

Lethal Company doesn't have a traditional pre-game lobby. You must host the server to invite players. You can also set the server to only friends if you don't want unknown people on the team. You can invite your friends to the server via Steam and start playing, or they can search for the server and request to join.

Unfortunately, the lack of a pre-game lobby and matchmaking implies nobody can join the server mid-game. If someone gets disconnected or leaves, the rest of the team will have to keep playing without that player or start over.

Voice and text chat options explored

Both forms of chat are available in the game. The title's voice chat feature was intentionally included since it requires a lot of cooperation. You can have the game detect vocal activity when you initially launch it, or you can use Push to Talk to switch it on. Although text chat is available, using a mic is far more effective.

Check out this guide for the game's teleporter feature.