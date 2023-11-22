All Teleporters in Lethal Company and how to use them

Lethal Company is a terrifying multiplayer horror game where escape from monsters is key to victory. Teleporters are invaluable tools in this regard, allowing crewmates to whisk away as required. But things can get confusing as there are a couple of different types in the game. Knowing what they do, their associated cost, how to use them, and more is important to overcoming challenging sessions.

So here is everything new players need to know about all the Teleporters in Lethal Company.

How to use the Teleporter in Lethal Company

There are two Teleporters in Lethal Company: the standard one and a second type called the Inverse Teleporter. The former can be purchased from the shop for 375 credits, and will then spawn on the ship for a player manning the base to utilize. To put it simply, it can be used to get a friend out of trouble. After all, the game is full of hostile threats that can kill players.

So using this device can often come in handy. In fact, we recommend a team to mandatorily use this item to get back out safely. Using it is simple as well; they only need to select the team member on the monitor radar, who can be cycled through using the white button on the side of the display. Following this, a teammate should approach a glass panel-covered remote to the left of the monitor and hit the red button to initiate the process.

Get your friends to safety (Image via YouTube: Hamster)

There are some caveats to consider, however. The device can only teleport one player to the ship at any given time. Since players who are exploring the outdoors and indoors of the abandoned moons can and will be pursued by active threats, coordination, quick thinking, and reflexes on both sides are needed to avoid tragedy.

Furthermore, the Teleporter cannot bring the items players are carrying with them. Since the game is all about scavenging while avoiding dangers, this can complicate things. In such a scenario, the exploration team must be vigilant and keep track of where the items were dropped by the teleported player. It should also be noted that there is a 10-second cooldown between each teleport.

Since a lot can happen within that delay, the on-board crew member should prioritize which ally to pull out of danger. With that said, the Teleporter's value is undeniable. It can be used to not just save players from the clutches of enemies like the gigantic Forest Keepers and the Snare Fleas, but also retrieve the corpses of dead teammates - assuming they have not been eaten, of course.

How to use the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company

This is the opposite of the standard Teleporter device in Lethal Company. Instead of bringing a teammate back to safety at the ship, it sends a player from the ship to a random location on the moon. This can either be pretty dangerous or result in a stroke of luck. Given how brutal the game can be, expect more of the former. The Inverse Teleporter costs 425 credits to buy.

It is also placed on the ship, accessible using a remote with a yellow button, and has a 3-minute cooldown. Stepping into the machine when activated will teleport a player to a location not yet visited on the map. This can also mean locked rooms, which can spell instant trouble. So having a team member back on the ship is important to monitor the spawn location of the player that stepped into the Inverse teleporter.

Also, note that players will lose all carried items on using this device, so they will not have any equipment to aid their exploration endeavors. So it is best to first purchase the standard Teleporter in case things go wrong. That is all there is to know about all teleportation devices in Lethal Company.

Lethal Company is a multiplayer survival horror game from Zeekerss. It is available on sale thanks to the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale 2023.