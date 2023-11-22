Is Lethal Company available on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5?

Lethal Company has garnered significant attention in the gaming community for its gameplay features. Released on October 23, 2023, this indie horror creation, set in a post-apocalyptic world, quickly became the most popular game on Steam. Given its compelling concept, gamers, particularly those passionate about horror, are curious about its potential availability on other platforms.

Receiving an overwhelmingly positive response on Steam, Lethal Company is currently an early-access game and continues to attract a growing player base. This surge in popularity has sparked interest among PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S gamers.

However, the uncertainty surrounding its availability on consoles might leave some players less than thrilled.

Lethal Company platforms, story, and more

The game is currently exclusive to PC via Steam (Image via Zeekerss)

Created by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is currently exclusive to PC via Steam and has not been released on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. As a result, gamers are limited to playing the title on the Steam platform. In terms of accessibility, those with laptops or standard PCs can easily install the game, as it meets most of the common minimum requirements.

For detailed information on the system requirements, you can visit the game's official Steam page. There, you will also find the gameplay trailer, offering a glimpse into research-based activities set in abandoned locations. The trailer suggests the presence of atmospheric horror elements in the game.

The game supports co-op mode (Image via Zeekerss)

Lethal Company's gameplay centers around survival and exploration, placing strategic elements at the forefront. The game emphasizes exploration, assigning players tasks to collect scrap from deserted industrial areas. Additionally, Lethal Company supports co-op mode, allowing players to team up with friends for online gameplay.

On the Steam page, you'll come across an editorial note that delves into various aspects of the game. According to the developers, Lethal Company supports up to four players. There are a minimum of seven planets awaiting exploration, nine creatures to unearth, and eight tools available for purchase at the shop.

Additionally, you can use in-game currency to acquire vanity items for customizing your ship.

Certain items, such as stop signs and shovels, serve as weapons against monsters. It's crucial to note that the effectiveness of these items as weapons depends on the monster's strength. Survival is the game's key focus, necessitating careful attention to both health and stamina.

Keep a close watch on your stamina, which diminishes when sprinting or swimming. When completely depleted, it could take some time to fully replenish.

The game also incorporates the element of inventory management. You have only four slots at your disposal. Small items occupy one slot each, while larger items may require both hands. Use the mouse scroll wheel to seamlessly switch between active slots.