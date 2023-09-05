5 best games with lowest PC system requirements in 2023

It would seem like running even the video games with the lowest PC system requirements is becoming harder and harder each year as the minimum specifications needed to run games becomes more demanding. Finding games to run on older systems is getting increasingly difficult, and PC gamers on a budget are able to play fewer games on their humble rigs nowadays.

However, this does not mean that PC gamers with older builds no longer have options since there are still new games that do not require monstrous specs to run. If you are looking for games that can run on even the lowest PC system requirements, check out this list.

Diablo 4, Uncharted 4, and three other games that have some of the lowest PC system requirements

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 will retain its requirements from 2020, giving it one of the lowest PC system requirements today (Image via CDPR)

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released in 2020, but back then, the game was in a horrible state. When it came out, the game was almost unplayable as players kept running into a plethora of issues. Aside from the game-breaking bugs, the gameplay was nowhere near what was promised during all the teasers and pre-launch promos.

However, the game has slowly improved over the years, making it more playable. Just recently, the release of update 2.0 for Cyberpunk 2077 was announced, and it is expected to bring in some significant changes.

With the upcoming major update, Cyberpunk 2077 might just become the best game in 2022, and it can be run with low specs since it was released a few years ago. Here are the minimum requirements to run Cyberpunk 2077:

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 OR 64-bit Windows 10

Direct X: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5 - 3570K or AMD FX - 8310

Memory: 8GB of RAM

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 3GB OR AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: HDD (70GB), SDD Recommended

2) Diablo 4

Diablo 4 has one of the lowest PC system requirements for a 2023 release (Image via Blizzard)

Diablo 4 was released on July 5 earlier this year and, upon release, was praised as one of the better RPGs in recent memory. The latest installment in the long-running Diablo series gives players a challenging hack-and-slash action-adventure game that can be played with friends online.

The best part about it is the fact that the game is not a demanding one, and it has one of the lowest PC system requirements, especially for a game that was released this year. These are all you need to run Diablo 4 in low settings:

OS: 64-bit Windows® 10 version 1909 or newer

Processor: Intel® Core i5-2500K or AMD™ FX-8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 660 or AMD Radeon™ R9 280 or Intel® Arc™ A380

DirectX®: Version 12

Storage: SSD with 90 GB available space

Internet: Broadband Connection

3) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley can be run with the lowest PC system requirements (Image via ConcernedApe)

Stardew Valley was originally released in 2016, and it immediately established itself as one of the best indie games ever. On the surface, it seems like it's just another farming simulator. However, behind its humble retro-like appearance is an incredibly immersive experience.

The mechanics are simple, but the narrative and the gameplay are definitely a class above most PC games. ConcernedApe, the man behind the game, also recently announced that a new update would be released for the game seven years after its initial release.

Since Stardew Valley does not rely on having the most stunning graphics to be enjoyable, it has some of the lowest PC system requirements on this list.

OS: Windows Vista or greater

Processor: 2 Ghz

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: 256 MB video memory, shader model 3.0+

DirectX: Version 10

Storage: 500 MB available space

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4: A thief's end has low PC system requirements (Image via Naughty Dog)

The Uncharted series was originally released as a PlayStation exclusive in 2016, but its fourth installment was eventually ported to the PC. This was good news for gamers who havn't owned a PlayStation in the last decade or so.

Despite being released in 2022 for PC, Uncharted 4 was not at all demanding in terms of the specs needed to run it, and even gamers with even older rigs could run it on low settings as it has one of the lowest PC system requirements.

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel i5-4430, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 960 (4 GB), AMD R9 290X (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 126 GB available space

5) Baldur's Gate 3

The requirements to run Baldur's Gate 3 are relatively low compared to other games being released today (Image via Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 surprised many gamers as it turned out to be one of the best and biggest video games released in 2023. The RPG by Larian Studios that is based on the Dungeons and Dragons fifth edition ruleset was in early access since 2020 until it saw a full official release last month.

Due to its overwhelmingly positive reception, many players might be inclined to try it. The good news is that the minimum specs required to run it are relatively low for a 2023 release. While it does require a Solid State Drive, Baldur's Gate 3 has one of the lowest PC system requirements for modern games.

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel I5 4690 / AMD FX 8350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 970 / RX 480 (4GB+ of VRAM)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 150 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD required

These are the best games with low PC system requirements that gamers with older or low-end rigs should play in 2023.