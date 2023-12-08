"For doing what, exactly?" - Ironmouse winning Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023 leaves community divided

On December 7, 2023, Twitch star and popular VTuber Ironmouse was named the Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023. The Puerto Rican streamer is among the most renowned personalities in the livestreaming industry, having begun her career on the Amazon-owned platform in 2017. She became the number one streamer on the website in 2022 after amassing over 100,000 subscribers on her channel.

Ironmouse was nominated for the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards this year, alongside notable figures like Alexis "Quackity," Ali "SypherPK," Spreen "ELSpreen," and People Make Games, and she emerged victorious.

Numerous fans were delighted to see the VTuber take home the coveted title. However, some netizens on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit expressed their disapproval.

Redditor u/saucybossys wrote the following on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit:

"For doing what, exactly?"

In response, u/Latter_Ad9454 listed some of the streamer's major accomplishments:

"A month-long subathon for charity to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, spreading awareness of primary immune deficiency diseases, and also several original songs and covers."

"Well-deserved" - Streaming community reacts to Ironmouse being named Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards 2023

The Game Awards 2023's tweet featuring Ironmouse winning the Content Creator of the Year award went viral, garnering over 1.7 million views. Several well-known VTubers congratulated the Twitch streamer:

Popular VTubers congratulate the Twitch streamer on winning Content Creator of the Year award

X user @thandinh9R_24 commented that the VShojo-affiliated personality's achievement was well-deserved:

"Great achievement, your win as Content Creator of the Year at The Game Awards is well-deserved. Keep inspiring the gaming community with your creativity and passion."

X user @thandinh9R_24's comment

However, one netizen claimed that the Content Creator of the Year award should have gone to Fortnite icon SypherPK:

X user @HomesickGamer_'s comment

According to user @Kyle95670027, Ironmouse being honored at The Game Awards was the "greatest accomplishment" in the VTuber community:

X user @Kyle95670027's comment

A reaction thread on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit drew over 145 comments. Redditor u/apersonmayhapss was overjoyed to see the Twitch streamer win the award:

Meanwhile, another community member expressed curiosity about the nomination process for the Content Creator of the Year category:

Some of the more pertinent fan reactions were along these lines:

Ironmouse currently boasts 1,791,022 followers and averages over 7.8k viewers per stream. In addition to being a Just Chatting personality, the virtual streamer is an avid gamer, having played Minecraft, Fortnite, Lethal Company, Diablo 4, and Suika Game on her channel.