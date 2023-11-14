SypherPK explains mix-up in $100K Fortnite "Reunion" tournament, content creators end up playing against pros 

Popular Twitch streamer and Fortnite content creator Ali "SypherPK" shared his take on the recent $100K Fortnite "Reunion" tournament, which had an unexpected mix-up. For context, before the event, content creators were invited with the understanding that it would be a relaxed "Summer Skirmish" style tournament.

However, the actual lobby featured a significant number of pro players with higher levels of competitiveness, resulting in a mismatch for the creators involved. SypherPK said:

"A bunch of content creators got invited and we were told that this was gonna be like an OG-throwback, you know, Summer Skirmish, vibe but what happened instead was that all the content creators got finessed."

"I would've invited a pro teammate" - SypherPK explains what happened in the $100K Fortnite "Reunion" tournament

SypherPK addressed his audience on his stream, shedding light on the disappointing outcome of the recently concluded Fortnite "Reunion" tournament. He explained that a communication error led to a less-than-ideal experience for content creators.

The confusion arose when participants were instructed to invite teammates for duos. As a result, content creators naturally teamed up with their peers, while professional players opted for fellow pros:

"We invited content creators to be our teammates and then, they also happened to invite a bunch of pros that invited other pros to be their teammates and as a result, you have like, FNCS pro-duos teamed up. In an invitational, if there were pros in it, they would have at least had some sort of rule where it's like one pro, one content creator."

SypherPK continued further and talked about how even the popular streamers weren't professional players:

"Why do you think Dr DisRespect is playing in this? Why do you think Summit's playing in this? Aydan, CourageJD. Dr Lupo as well. They're not competitive players, they're not even competitive zero-build players. We were all told that this was gonna be like a throwback, which was not going to be super sweaty."

He added that if they had known about the situation, the participation would've been different:

"If we knew it was going to be like this, Courage already said, he wouldn't have played. I would've played but I would've invited a pro teammate. Dr DisRespect wouldn't have played. Dr Lupo wouldn't have played."

This naturally led to a considerable amount of dissatisfaction among content creators. 100 Thieves' Jack "CourageJD," in particular, expressed his discontent by stating:

For those curious, the tournament was ultimately won by the duo of Dignitas' Kyle "Bugha" and Ajerss.