"Hell no! No interest" - YouTuber CouRageJD reveals he refused to be part of the controversial Creator League

During a livestream on September 5, 2023, prominent YouTube personality Jack "CouRageJD" revealed that he was offered a spot in the contentious esports event, Creator League. For those unaware, Creator League made headlines on September 3, 2023, when Jimmy "MrBeast" promoted it in one of his YouTube videos.

Eventually, reports went viral on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that the tournament was being backed by NFTs and blockchain technology. X user @Dexertonox wrote:

"The 'Creator League' NFT event was promoted on the newest MrBeast video, promising fans of creators they can pay to compete in a tournament to win '$300,000 in prizes.' IShowSpeed, Sapnap, OTK, Clix, OpTic Gaming, Vinnie Hacker, and Bella Poarch all have 'teams' in the event."

CouRageJD brought up the drama during his Fortnite livestream, disclosing that he was approached about six to eight months ago and asked to be a part of this initiative. According to the streamer, he did not hear anything about NFTs or blockchain being associated with the event at the time. However, he claimed that the pass was more expensive than the current rate of $20.

The 100 Thieves co-owner then said:

"I don't remember hearing anything about NFT. I don't remember now. I didn't get that far into it. I just had a call about it. And... I remember hearing what they wanted to happen with the community and the community buying passes. If I'm not mistaken, at that time, it was more money for the pass. And, I was like, 'Hell no!' No interest."

CouRageJD talks about being approached by Creator League, claims the company allegedly laid off its employees

CouRageJD was about two hours into his broadcast when he asked his Fortnite duo partner whether they were aware of the controversy surrounding the MrBeast-affiliated event.

He then revealed that he was approached by the organizers, saying:

"Have you kept up with this whole 'Creator League' thing going on? Bro... I got offered that. I got offered that, like, six or eight months ago to join that league."

Timestamp: 01:52:15

The YouTube streamer later claimed that eFuse, the company behind the esports tournament, had allegedly laid off its employees:

"Now, I don't know how much you've caught up at all. But, the league is run by this group called eFuse and, apparently, they had mass layoffs today."

CouRageJD's friend responded:

"Well, it's such a shame because those people don't deserve that. You know?"

On September 3, 2023, Twitch streamer and anime voice actor Connor "CDawgVA" announced his withdrawal from Creator League due to NFT and blockchain concerns. The Irish personality also apologized to his community, claiming that accepting the offer was an "embarrassing f**k up" on his part.