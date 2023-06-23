YouTube streamer Ludwig confirms he's not joining Kick, addresses controversy after he got verified on the platform

YouTube Gaming streamer Ludwig has responded after he got verified on the Stake.com-backed platform, Kick. It all started when prominent Twitter esports personality, @HUN2R, shared a screenshot of his account on Kick. The content creator responded, saying:

As expected, the social media update sparked speculation among online community members that he, too, had joined Kick after Felix "xQc" landed the $100 million deal. However, during a recent broadcast, the 27-year-old confirmed that he is fully contracted to YouTube and has no plans to switch platforms for "another few months":

"Not a big deal. Not going to Kick. Fully contracted here, at YouTube. I like YouTube. I've been YouTube's guy. All right? I don't take my job for granted. I think I try very hard over here, at YouTube. I try to make sure that I do a good job over here at YouTube.com. I try to innovate. I'm happy with how things are, you know? And my contract is also still going on for another few months here. So, we're not at that point yet. We're still early days! We've got months and months to go."

Ludwig explains why his Kick account got verified and reveals the reaction from his "boss" on YouTube

Ludwig started the conversation by claiming that he was recently involved in a "Twitter drama" after the online community noticed that he had been verified on Kick. He mentioned receiving messages from his higher-up at YouTube, saying:

"I woke up today, to a weird amount of messages on Twitter. Like, @'s, mentions, and also DMs from people, including my boss. My higher-up over here at YouTube. And they were all like, 'Ludwig's going to Kick?!' And I was like, 'What the hell? What do you mean? No, I'm not going to Kick. Jesus Christ!'"

After tweets from publications and other content creators went viral on Twitter, the Los Angeles-based personality's "boss" contacted him and inquired:

"Because of those tweets, I saw all these DMs and it was like random streamers. They're like, 'Ludwig's going to Kick!' And then my boss at YouTube was like, 'What is all this, I'm seeing?' And I was like, '(the streamer gulps) Nothing! Nothing at all!' Which literally is nothing at all"

The former Twitch streamer then explained that he set up an account on Kick to watch and interact with xQc:

"The reality is, the only reason that I have a verified account is because I wanted to make an account to type in my Juicer's chat on Kick.com. And, I couldn't make an account because Kick was, like, down for a day. And then, the next day, when I was going to make an account, I was like, 'Oh, let me DM and ask if they'll give me the name Ludwig,' because I saw Ludwig was taken and LudwigAhgren was taken."

He added:

"So, I was like, 'That's weird! They've stolen my name from me. Let me ask if I can have it.' I asked the social media guy on Kick. He gives it to me. I'm like, 'Thanks! Appreciate it.' He's like, 'No worries.' And I guess they verified me too because they have verified that is Ludwig."

Fans react to the streamer's explanation

The YouTube comments section featured over 200 reactions, and here's a snapshot of some relevant ones:

Fans sharing their thoughts on the streamer's clip (Image via Ludwin Clips/YouTube)

In jest, numerous fans copy-pasted the streamer's response to @HUN2R. Meanwhile, one community member claimed that switching from YouTube to Kick is "throwing" away the brand.

