"Am I even Pokimane if I'm not verified?" - Popular streamers react to getting "unverified" on Twitter

On April 20, 2023, many popular Twitch and YouTube streamers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on losing their verification badge on the Elon Musk-owned platform. For those unaware, the social networking service removed all legacy verification checkmarks. Users can now obtain the iconic badge through a contentious monthly subscription feature called Twitter Blue.

Twitter Verified @verified



Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: twitter.com/i/twitter_blue… Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: twitter.com/i/verifiedorga… Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks. To remain verified on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: twitter.com/i/twitter_blue…Organizations can sign up for Verified Organizations here: twitter.com/i/verifiedorga…

Twitch star and Moroccan-Canadian personality Imane "Pokimane" weighed in on the situation, writing:

"Am I even Pokimane if I'm not verified?"

pokimane @pokimanelol am i even pokimane if i'm not verified am i even pokimane if i'm not verified

Valkyrae, KSI, Fuslie, and other popular streamers have been "unverified" on Twitter

Twitter recently updated its verification policy and revealed that it will phase out its legacy verification program beginning April 1, 2023. After 19 days, the platform revealed that it would be removing the iconic blue checkmarks and informed users that they could re-obtain them by signing up for Twitter Blue.

As expected, the significant redesign took the internet by storm, with several well-known streamers and content creators sharing their thoughts.

100 Thieves co-owner and YouTube Gaming star Rachell "Valkyrae" tweeted:

Fellow YouTube streamer Leslie "Fuslie" wanted to know where the "unverified gang" was at:

leslie @fuslie UNVERIFIED GANG WYAAAA UNVERIFIED GANG WYAAAA

Professional boxer and internet sensation Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," was perplexed about the disappearance of his verification badge:

ksi @KSI Dayum, where did my tick go? Dayum, where did my tick go?

Marques Brownlee, a popular tech YouTuber, said he understood that he would "now be judged" for having the Twitter Blue checkmark:

Marques Brownlee @MKBHD I understand that I will now be judged for the blue check, but I need to accept that because I still need the edit button I understand that I will now be judged for the blue check, but I need to accept that because I still need the edit button https://t.co/KfZRZCvAPW

Minecraft legend Clay "Dream" took to his alternate handle, @dreamwastaken, and shared a message for Elon Musk:

dream @dreamwastaken but SOOOO RIGHT 🥰 Elon Musk 🤤🤤 god I love paying you money it just feels so WRONGbut SOOOO RIGHT Elon Musk 🤤🤤 god I love paying you money it just feels so WRONG 😫😫 but SOOOO RIGHT 😍😍🥰

Prominent esports personality Jake "JakeSucky" mentioned that all of his friends were losing their checkmarks:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky All my homies losing checkmarks :/ All my homies losing checkmarks :/

Here are some of the more notable streamers' reactions:

TommyInnit @tommyinnit quitting twitter forever quitting twitter forever

Tubbo @TubboLive I have been unverified I have been unverified https://t.co/ATH508gwbf

Ever since Elon Musk took over as CEO of Twitter on October 27, 2022, the social media platform has undergone significant changes. One of the first things he revamped was the verification system, with the billionaire introducing the controversial Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that allows users to add the highly sought-after blue checkmark to their accounts. Users can either opt to pay $8 per month or $84 per year.

An excerpt from the platform's official blog post reads:

"Twitter Blue is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to your account and offers early access to select features, like Edit Tweet. Subscribe now with localized pricing starting at $8/month or $84/year in available countries to get the blue checkmark in addition to early access to features."

At the time of writing, subscribing to Twitter Blue grants the user "prioritized rankings in conversation and search," the ability to stylize tweets, NFT profile pictures, and the ability to post longer and higher-quality videos.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes