Is the relaunched Twitter Blue worth it ?

Twitter Blue is ready to make a comeback on December 12 as the social media platform reinstates the premium experience after a brief sabbatical. The temporary lockdown resulted from unplanned activities, which caused a massive problem for the premium version of Twitter.

Some significant changes will be made to the existing structure in light of the problems that have arisen recently. The web version will cost $8 per month, while it will go up by $3 more for iOs users. This is due to the 30% Apple charges from all microtransactions on their devices.

Incidentally, both prices are higher than what the service used to cost a year ago. While price hikes are natural, many users feel that the raise is unjustified. Nevertheless, Twitter Blue can be useful for many people, based on their needs. However, its worthiness is still a matter of discussion since the price is costly.

Twitter Blue's new model is expensive, but comes with some useful features

For a layman, Twitter is always free to use, with all the essential features available to everyone. However, those who want to have a more premium experience can opt for the service that was introduced last year. Since then, its features and price have received several changes.

A key reason why many prefer to use Twitter Blue is the verified status that comes with it. This has been a significant change following the takeover by Elon Musk. Up until now, blue ticks were provided for free, but only after a review by the social media platform. While the system becomes much more accessible, accounts will still undergo reviews before being converted into verified ones.

All subscribers will also be able to edit tweets, which is helpful. Unlike sites like Facebook, users had to delete a tweet if they make any mistakes. While free users will still have to do the same, Twitter Blue subscribers can edit any and all of their tweets as much as they want.

The reader mode is another valuable feature for those who prefer using Twitter for large reading volumes. Any information present comes with a streamlined nature and allows users to bypass many ads, which can be intrusive. The format in which the data is presented is also easier to read.

Content creators can also enjoy a significant advantage with video uploads as 1080p becomes applicable. It remains to be seen if the facility will work from the upload side of things or if Twitter Blue will also be needed to view in the HD resolution.

To keep things simpler, the official tag for many handles will eventually be removed. Different colored checkmarks will be used to keep things varied and help users better understand the nature of a profile. This will also likely remove the problems created by the bot accounts, which was the main reason behind halting the premium service.

For most Twitter users, the Blue service will be a luxury. The same applies to those who have tighter budgets and need to spend the said amount to get the perks. If someone has a budget, the pricing is on point. Putting aside the perks of a verified profile, others are pretty helpful.

For those who use Twitter heavily every day, the $8 per month is well worth the price for the benefits it brings. For more casual users, the said rate will not be worth spending each month since they will never get the maximum value out of it.

