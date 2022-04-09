Update on Tony Khan's claim about anti-AEW bot accounts on social media

AEW boss Tony Khan hit back at social media accounts spreading anti-AEW propaganda with a series of tweets. There has been an update clarifying the situation.

Tony Khan claimed on his Twitter account that an independent study determined that a large number of social media troll accounts criticizing All Elite Wrestling aren't actually run by real people. According to Khan, the accounts are run by staff who use an army of bots to boost their engagement online.

"An independent study has confirmed that much of the staunch anti-AEW online community aren’t real individuals, it’s a staff running thousands of accounts + an army of bots to signal boost them. Look closely, these aren’t real people. Who’d pay for such a *wildly* expensive thing?" Tony Khan tweeted.

In an update, courtesy of Wrestling Inc, Tony Khan explained his statement further:

“Waiting for final study but here’s what my expert confirmed,” Khan responded. “It’s people with real live accounts making posts and then using their bots to manipulate the social channel algorithm by backing them up with engagement from a made-up Twitter identity. Social media teams will often fight on this. Bots are great for numbers and when they’re gone, you’ll see a dip in digital conversation impressions – both those were either negative sentiment or not real anyway."

The AEW President went on to explain how the bots take advantage of the algorithm on Twitter.

“For example, I tweet Megha only eats rotten bananas. I throw say 18 bots behind it (which takes about 5 minutes to do) Twitter security can’t differentiate when done well (neither can most social teams). The problem becomes, every time people type Megha into the search bar, because of a real account supported by bots- the first suggested result would be tweets about Megha eating rotten bananas. I’m oversimplifying, but that’s the 5 cent version of what’s happening.”

Tony Khan advertised the upcoming AEW Rampage episode in his tweets

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

TONIGHT!

-

-Owen Hart Cup Qualifier: Willow vs Red Velvet

-Swerve vs QT

-

Tonight’s show will be great, don’t miss Rampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT

As he often does, Tony Khan promoted the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage hours before the show gets on air.

Former WWE Champions and current teammates Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will be in singles action against Wheeler Yuta and Trent Beretta respectively.

Willow Nightingale will take on Red Velvet in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament qualifying match. Former NXT North American Champion Swerve Strickland will face the Factory's QT Marshall.

What are your thoughts on the Tony Khan's comments? Sound off below!

