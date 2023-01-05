Valkyrae confirms she's not quitting the NoPixel server after her in-game character trends on Twitter

On January 3, YouTube Gaming icon Rachell "Valkyrae" hosted a Just Chatting and Valorant livestream. The streamer also took the opportunity to address a trending topic on Twitter.

Valkyrae recalled fans reacting to a conversation uploaded on Miyoung's channel, during which she stated that she did not want to play Grand Theft Auto 5 at the moment. Upon hearing this, fans took to Twitter to discuss her GTA 5 RP character Ray Mond, and this quickly became a trending topic on the social media platform.

Valkyrae confirmed that she would continue to play on the NoPixel server, adding that her fans need to "chill."

"This is a fictional character that I made up!" - Valkyrae talks about her GTA 5 RP character trending on Twitter

Valkyrae addressed the recent Twitter situation during the first few minutes of her January 3 broadcast. The discussion started with her mentioning that she was not quitting GTA 5 RP:

"Okay, I'm going to say it. I just want to say I saw some of Rae Twitter beefing on Twitter. Holy cow! You guys are... a little... like, childlike mother, I guess. But I'm just going to say, I never said I was quitting GTA 5 RP. I don't know, you guys are on some crazy, crazy, like, crazy copium (Twitch emoticon)."

The co-owner of 100 Thieves recalled making a statement on Miyoung's recent broadcast about not wanting to play GTA 5 RP during the stream. This led to her in-game character becoming a trending topic on Twitter. She remarked:

"I think where, you know, you took what I said on Miyoung's channel, saying like, 'I don't want to play GTA right now,' as like, 'Rest in peace, Ray Mond!' Got Ray Mond trending on the first day of the New Year! This b**ch hasn't woken up for months, and she's trending on Twitter? You guys are crazy!"

Timestamp: 00:13:45

Valkyrae reminded her audience that her GTA 5 RP persona, Ray Mond, was only a fictional character:

"I saw that, and I was like, 'Dude, y'all need to chill!' 'It was her birthday.' She's not real! She's not... she's not real! You guys, she doesn't exist! Okay? This is a fictional character that I made up!"

The conversation concluded with the YouTuber adding that she was "worried" about her fans:

"I can't... I'm a little worried about our sanity levels. But yes, happy birthday Ray Mond! We'll see you soon, copium."

Fans react to the streamer's thoughts

The YouTube comments section was bustling with fan reactions, as more than 40 community members provided their take on the streamer's thoughts. Here's a snippet of some notable fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's clip (Image via vitalFY/YouTube)

While one viewer claimed that Valkyrae's community loved to gatekeep her, another mentioned that Ray Mond would always have a place in their hearts.

