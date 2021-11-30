GTA 5 streamer Valkyrae: New GTA RP character, mods, cars, and more

Rachell 'Valkyrae' Hofstetter is a popular streamer known for her Among Us and GTA RP streams. She recently created a new character for GTA RP on the NoPixel server called Kyrae Val. This article features all the details regarding Valkyrae on the server, including her characters and more.

Everything you need to know about Valkyrae and her new character on the GTA RP NoPixel server

Valkyrae has been playing on the NoPixel server since March 2021 and is most popularly known for her character Ray Mond. However, on November 28, 2021, she decided to start from scratch and created a new character called Kyrae Val. The name seems to be an anagram of her streamer name, which makes the character more recognizable.

On the first day of Kyrae Val's creation, Valkyrae merely added her general details and customized her clothing. At first, the streamer had a difficult time deciding on Kyrae's birth date. She couldn't choose between several dates, and in the end, she settled on 02-02-2000. In her latest stream, she can be seen putting in more acute details such as her face, hair, and height, among other things.

Kyrie Val finally went for a spin on the NoPixel server, as she could be seen being driven around by Colt, another GTA RP player. She applied for a job at the UwU Cafe, a cat maid-themed cafe in Little Seoul run by Ash Ketchup.

Kyrie was interviewed for the job by Rex (Rexarius Brachhimus), the cafe's general manager. According to viewers, she befriended Rex almost immediately, setting a record for one of the fastest friendships ever made on the server.

Rex gave her a tour of the city and introduced her to all a newcomer needs to know in NoPixel's Los Santos. Kyrie Val owns no cars, and there are no known mods that Valkyrae uses in general for streaming GTA RP.

This sudden decision to return to GTA RP with a new character has undoubtedly made her fans happier. Earlier, Valkyrae was almost on the verge of quitting the server due to her social anxiety issues. She explained how uncomfortable she felt while interacting with other roleplayers on the server.

Her social anxiety seems to have been exacerbated by the recent RFLCT controversy. But for now, fans are excited to follow Kyrie Val's new journey on NoPixel.

Edited by Srijan Sen