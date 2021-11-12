Valkyrae is considering quitting GTA RP, stating it makes her "uncomfortable"

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has stated how she's having a tough time playing GTA RP on stream because she feels uncomfortable interacting with other roleplayers on the server.

The popular YouTube streamer revealed that she's been forcing herself to play GTA RP. She revealed how it has nothing to do with the server, and the issues she has been grappling with are "IRL" anxiety issues.

They've also loomed large in the industry for the better part of the last couple of months, credit to the RFLCT controversy.

She hasn't quit roleplaying yet, but has dabbled with the thought of tossing up GTA RP on numerous occasions.

Valkyrae cites her social anxiety as the driving reason behind her problems in GTA RP

The American streamer admitted that her primary concern is her social anxiety, which has been a matter of concern for her for a long time now.

Here's what she said:

“I legit don’t know everyone [in GTA RP] that well. I know it’s just roleplaying, I get that, but it still really affects me in real life too. For me, roleplaying, it feels like if I was hanging out with someone new one-on-one. Or I was meeting a totally new person and hanging out, I get those nerves.”

Valkyrae went on to reveal how she's not as "socially capable" as other streamers who partake in the GTA RP shenanigans. She has tried to make more friends but has struggled in her venture so far.

She added:

“I don’t like streaming when I’m nervous and all that stuff just makes me so nervous. I don’t want it impacting my streams. I’ve been trying to [work through it],” she added, “but you guys know it just makes me so uncomfortable, and that makes me less excited to play.”

Valkyrae has barely streamed GTA RP in the last few months. The RFLCT controversy caused a ripple on the internet and the American YouTuber was accused of "scamming" her audience.

She stated how the entire controversy gave her "mental trauma," and how she's been visiting a therapist to deal with it.

RFLCT is no longer the case as the two parties have parted ways without the need for a legal lawsuit. However, it's safe to say that it will be a while before RFLCT is a thing of the past for Valkyrae.

