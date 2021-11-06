5 best GTA RP Twitch streamers to follow in November 2021

Every skilled GTA RP streamer has their own distinct style. They occasionally excel at roleplaying, which enthralls their audience. On other occasions, their recognition from other games is seamlessly transferred to GTA RP. Whatever the case may be, these five GTA RP streamers are certainly popular and well worth a look.

They can readily be discovered on Twitch anytime they're online because they're successful GTA RP streamers. It's not unusual for them to have more than 20,000 viewers at any given time. They also have YouTube channels and Twitter accounts, allowing admirers of their work to access even more of it.

GTA RP streamers to follow in November 2021

5) Pokelawls

Bogg Dann, Pokelawls' GTA RP character, is his most well-known work. Bogg Dann is a laid-back persona who is generally enjoyable to converse with, yet this is often a mask for his true feelings. Although fans have recently seen more light-hearted goofy stuff, the character has been depressed on occasion.

Pokelawls even released a song in GTA RP that is as ridiculous as it sounds. On Twitch, he has almost 937,000 followers, where he streams whenever he wants, so fans looking for a consistent streamer may occasionally miss him.

4) Sykkuno

Sykkuno is a well-known Twitch streamer, particularly among the GTA RP community. His laid-back nature and excellent roleplaying abilities make him a fun streamer to watch anytime he's online.

Yuno Sykk, his character, is someone most GTA players can identify with, as he frequently finds himself in unpleasant circumstances as a result of his rash actions.

It's difficult to find a GTA RP streamer with more popularity or fame than him, with over 3 million followers on Twitch.

3) Kyle

Kyle is a Twitch streamer with an amazingly basic moniker, but he's much more than that. That's quite cool because his voice sounds a lot like Trevor Philips when he's playing Kyle Pred. In terms of Kyle Pred's character, he's an egotistical cop who frequently succumbs to his vices. He's not exactly a role model, but he's a fun character to play in roleplaying games.

Of course, this means he'll be doing regular cop work on the stream. Being a cop can be thrilling at times, so those searching for roleplaying action with a twist should check out Kyle as soon as possible.

2) Buddha

Buddha is one of the most popular GTA RP streamers to keep an eye on. Buddha is clearly one of the most prominent GTA RP streamers, with over 600K followers and over 10K subscribers on Twitch alone. Buddha differs from other GTA RP streams in that he follows a set schedule, making it much easier for his viewers to keep up with him.

In terms of content, he's a lot of fun to listen to, and he even has a YouTube channel that's gradually increasing in popularity because of the success in GTA RP.

1) XqcOW

xQcOW (more commonly known as xQc) is the most well-known GTA RP streamer of all time. His popularity and rise to renown predate GTA RP, but his contribution to the game should not be overlooked.

He is a controversial figure in the community, to say the least, as his previous bans from the NoPixel server were well-publicized, with various gaming press publications reporting on them.

His GTA RP streams usually garner around 100,000 real time viewers with his VOD's regularly crossing 500,000 views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod