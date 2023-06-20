Is Ludwig moving to Kick? Fans speculate as a verified account with popular streamer's name appears on the website

The online community has started speculating whether popular YouTube streamer "Ludwig" Ahgren might be making a big move to Kick after pictures of an account with his name were shared extensively on social media. If true, this would be yet another major signing for the Stake-owned streaming platform that recently made headlines with a $100 million deal after signing Twitch star xQc.

The up-and-coming platform with connections to crypto-gambling has rapidly gained ground on rival platforms as several big streamers and content creators, including Twitch veterans such as Ninja, start streaming on Kick. The signings in recent weeks have only increased the plausibility of Ahgren joining the platform as tweets such as this flood social media.

However, readers should note that no official confirmation about this has been forthcoming. However, Ludwig has responded to a tweet by Hun2r.

"It's never too late to build something good": Ludwig responds to Hun2r's tweet about his speculated move to Kick

Popular esporting professional Hunter "Hun2r", a former member of The Guard, was one of the online personalities who shared the news on Twitter. The post gained significant traction as many flocked to speculate whether the YouTube streamer would actually make the switch.

While there has been no official confirmation of the same, Ludwig has responded to Hunter's tweet with a statement that can be interpreted differently by his fans. His reply reads:

"Hunter, it's never too late to build something good and genuine."

The tweet has sent fans into a frenzy as they try deciphering its meaning. The creator of Mogul Mail has been streaming on YouTube ever since moving from Twitch two years ago, and a potential move to Kick would be quite the announcement.

However, Ludwig's reply has confused people as it can be read as both an insult to Hunter for posting the news and a vague confirmation that he is actually moving to Kick. The former is probably more likely, as some fans even suggest that his friend Slime is the one posting these tweets as a joke:

Others are just as confused:

RyZon @RyZon360 @LudwigAhgren @HUN2R He’s telling hunter to open a kick account too lol @LudwigAhgren @HUN2R He’s telling hunter to open a kick account too lol

It doesn't look like the YouTuber will be joining Kick after all, but readers might be interested in a list of Twitch streamers that joined the platform before xQc and Amouranth's recent deals.

