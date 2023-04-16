5 things you probably didn't know about Ludwig

Since becoming a full-time Twitch streamer in early 2019, "Ludwig" Ahgren has become one of the most famous American streamers, YouTubers, and content creators. An entertaining content creator with a great sense of humor and a charismatic personality, Ahgren is exceptionally skilled at engaging with his audience. He started as a YouTuber in 2012, focusing mainly on gaming-related content before venturing into live streaming. Ludwig's strong work ethic and dedication to producing high-quality content consistently helped him gain a massive following on Twitch.

With live streams for hours on end, Ludwig's ability to always create a fun and engaging environment for his viewers has helped him become one of the most beloved streamers in the English-speaking world.

The Moist Esports co-owner had amassed an impressive followership of over three million followers on Twitch before he decided to switch to YouTube in late 2021, where he currently has over four million subscribers. Despite being in the spotlight for so long, there are a few things people are still to learn about one of their favorite content creators.

Personality type and 4 other lesser-known facts about Ludwig

5) Super Smash Bros commentator

Before Ahgren's rise to the top of the live-streaming industry and eventually winning the Streamer of the Year at the 2022 Streamer Awards, he was a professional commentator for the cult fighting game Super Smash Bros. The New Hampshire native commentated for the first time in 2018 when he was part of a team of 20 casters covering GENESIS 5, a Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament.

Since then, Ludwig has been a part of 12 major tournaments as a commentator, of which five of the events were organized by the man himself. Most notably, the Scuffed World Tour and the Ludwig Smash Invitational are some of the most popular tournaments in the Super Smash Bros. scene.

4) Rarest personality type

Earlier this year, Ludwig was featured in the popular monthly American magazine WIRED's YouTube video, which involves celebrities googling frequently asked questions about themselves and answering them. During the 'What' section of the video, the 27-year-old revealed that his personality type was either 'ENTP or J.'

"I don't know the exact ones. I think I'm ENTP or J. ENTPJ I think."

ENTJ is one of the sixteen Briggs-Myers personality types created by Katharine Briggs and Isabel Myers. The acronym stands for Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging, and only 1.8% of the population belongs to this type.

ENTP stands for Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, and Prospecting, which comprise anywhere between 2% to 5% of the total population.

3) Lud-Wig

A little nugget of information that only Ahgren's oldest fans remember is the original nature of the content the man behind the Mogul Chessboxing event would stream. BeforeBefore becoming a full-time streamer, the Jigglypuff main would often stream, making hats and wigs, eventually leading to him opting to use his real name while streaming.

However, Ahgren eventually decided to become a variety streamer after experiencing a malfunction with one of his hats when it got stuck to his head following a freak glue accident.

2) Stand up and Improv

Ludwig has earned a reputation for being naturally funny with his perfectly timed quips and comebacks while streaming. However, little do people know that the 27-year-old performed standup and improv comedy while at Arizona State University, majoring in English Literature and Journalism.

A member of the popular collegiate comedy trope Tempe Underground (formerly Tempe Late Night), Ahgren used comedy to prepare himself for future opportunities as he was under the impression he was wasting his time in college.

1) Pokemon VGC

Ludwig's love for Pokemon does not stop at being a Jigglypuff main while playing Super Smash Bros. Over the past few years, Ahgren has won several Pokemon Video Game Championships or VGC events. Most notably, Ludwig was invited by Wolfe "Wolfey" for his Wolfe Glick's Pokémon Sword & Shield Super Smash Brothers Invitational.

The event aimed to bring together the Nintendo communities of Pokemon and Super Smash Bros., and it ultimately saw Ahgren pull off a lower-bracket comeback to win the Pokemon Sword and Shield competition.

