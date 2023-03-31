5 most used Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's VGC 2023 Series 2

Series 2 Season 4 is almost over, so let's check out the five most used Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene. There are a few different metrics that one could use, but this article will use Pikalytics as its primary source. More specifically, it's "VGC 2023 Series 2 Switch Ranked" data. Such data focuses on Double Battles, meaning Single Battles won't be a factor here. Series 2 allowed Paradox Pokemon into the metagame, and they absolutely dominated the top placements.

In fact, the top four are full of nothing but these Paradox forms (based on Pikalytics' data). Let's look at the results.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC 2023 Series 2: Who were the five most used Pokemon?

5) Amoonguss

Amoonguss has been good in past VGC competitive scenes (Image via Game Freak)

The only non-Paradox Pokemon in the top five is Amoonguss. Its utility in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC 2023 Series 2 is nearly unmatched, as it often uses:

Spore (100% accurate Sleep move)

Rage Powder (makes all single-target attacks focus the user of this move)

Pollen Puff (can either heal an ally of 50% of their HP or do damage to an enemy)

Those three moves are fantastic, so the fourth one can be an attacking move or even Protect. These great moves work well in tandem with excellent defensive stats and Regenerator. Amoonguss is very hard to take down with non-super-effective hits.

4) Great Tusk

Great Tusk is very good in both singles and doubles (Image via Game Freak)

Great Tusk is very durable on the physical side, with a base HP stat of 115 and Defense of 131. Its base 131 Attack stat is also pretty high, and a Ground/Fighting-type is excellent all-around. Great Tusk hits hard and takes physical hits like nobody's business.

Many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players often go with an offensive set to focus on Great Tusk's dangerous physical movepool. Those who want something more defensive usually slap an Assault Vest on it to shore up its disappointing base 53 Sp. Def stat.

3) Iron Hands

Iron Hands is another good option to discuss (Image via Game Freak)

Fake Out users have historically been very good in VGC, and Iron Hands is no exception. A huge base Attack stat of 140 will make its Fake Outs hit deceptively hard, not to mention its Fighting and Electric STAB moves being even more dangerous.

Iron Hands is similar to Great Tusk in that it's very physically bulky. Naturally, Assault Vest is a popular item on it since Iron Hands doesn't have much in the way of non-attacking moves apart from something like Swords Dance.

2) Iron Bundle

It's funny to think that an alternate form of Delibird would be so good (Image via Game Freak)

The final future Paradox form on this list is Iron Bundle. Unlike the previous entries on this list, Iron Bundle is a speedy Special Attacker. Freeze Dry is a fantastic Ice-type STAB option, while Icy Wind is a weaker alternative that can lower the opponents' Speed.

It even has some decent utility options like Encore, Aurora Veil, and Taunt at its disposal. Of course, Iron Bundle often just needs its Freeze Dry and Hydro Pump to clear through most enemy teams since there isn't much that can resist both moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet VGC 2023 Series 2.

1) Flutter Mane

It's hard to imagine Flutter Mane ever falling off unless power creep happens (Image via Game Freak)

Every competitive trainer knew Flutter Mane would be terrific in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Unsurprisingly, it was the most used option available in VGC 2023 Series 2. It's often even the most used teammate for many Pokemon in this competitive format.

Ghost/Fairy is a phenomenal offensive and defensive typing in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Only Normal and Dark-types can withstand Shadow Ball, but Dazzling Gleam or Moonblast destroys the latter. Sadly, there aren't many great Normal-types, either, meaning many players don't have many viable options to use on that front.

Flutter Mane is a threat that will likely always be relevant to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's competitive scene due to its massive Sp. Atk, Speed, typing, and movepool.

