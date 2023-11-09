"You're a*s!": Ninja, Dr DisRespect, and TimTheTatman get into a heated argument after losing match in OG Fortnite

Fortnite has garnered significant attention in the gaming industry lately, particularly following the re-emergence of its OG (original) map with the introduction of a new season. This development has enticed some of the most prominent streamers, including Guy "Dr DisRespect," Nick "Nickmercs," Tim "TimTheTatman," and Tyler "Ninja," to make a return to the game.

The four of them teamed up in the game's lobby to play a few squad matches. Nevertheless, a particularly humorous moment occurred when, after one match, the quartet, apparently dissatisfied, initiated a comical argument against one another, which quickly went viral. Ninja, screaming at TimTheTatman, exclaimed:

"You're a*s!"

"You're knocked first every game!" - Ninja and Dr DisRespect gang up against TimTheTatman after losing a match in Fortnite

The streaming community was abuzz with excitement when some of the most prominent content creators, including Nickmercs and TimTheTatman, made their comeback to Fortnite. It's worth noting that both of them had transitioned to playing Call of Duty in the past few years.

Nonetheless, Tim did not receive the warmest of receptions, as he became the target of Ninja's criticism after the four of them had a botched-up match and returned to the lobby. Tyler, clearly agitated, said:

"What is happening? Shut the f**k up, Tim! You're knocked first every game! You're a*s!...pay attention for once in your life!"

Doc, too, joined in and added:

"Every single game? Every game."

(Timestamp: 01:36:57)

Tim said:

"Nickmercs was literally knocked before me that round."

Ninja continued:

"You literally don't know what you are doing and it pisses me off. Every time you land you're literally meleeing people, bro. Look for a f**king gun!"

Doc, who also tried to argue, was replied by Tim, stating:

"I got a kill with a gun, Doc! I have more kills than you every game! Reality check!"

What did the fans say?

The entire commotion garnered a multitude of reactions from fans, leaving many of them in stitches. Here are some of the top reactions:

Fans react to the comical argument between the streamers. (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

It's worth noting that all four of them had an exceptionally successful return to the OG Fortnite, with Dr DisRespect and TimTheTatman amassing over 40K views on YouTube. At the same time, Ninja and Nickmercs each raked in 20K views.