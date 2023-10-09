"Not sure when I'll be back": TimTheTatman announces hiatus from streaming, reveals family health emergency

Popular YouTube streamer Timothy "TimTheTatman" has revealed that he is taking a break from his regular streaming schedule due to a family health emergency. In a recent post on X, formerly Twitter, he explained that his stepmother is very ill and is hospitalized and that he would be taking time off indefinitely.

A popular FPS streamer, Timothy is renowned in the gaming community for his Warzone and PUBG streams. Known to collaborate with other creators such as Dr DisRespect, the news of his taking time off due to the medical problem has led many to share their thoughts and prayers. In his post, TimTheTatman encouraged fans and fellow fans to pray for his stepmother's swift recovery.

He also made it clear that he would be spending the upcoming days with family, meaning he will not be streaming for some time:

"Got a call from my dad this morning- my stepmom is in the hospital and it’s not looking good. Going to be with him/family for a few days- not sure when I’ll be back. Thoughts and prayers are appreciated."

The streamer's announcement (Image via X)

"Love you guys": Wipz, CourageJD, and others react as TimTheTatman reveals family emergency while announcing hiatus from streaming

TimTheTatman is a veteran streamer who started his career on Twitch back in 2012. He garnered a lot of fans over the years playing popular shooters such as Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite. In 2021, with over seven million followers on Twitch to his name, he announced that he would be streaming on YouTube exclusively after signing a contract.

With over five million subscribers, Tim, as he is affectionately called by the community, is one of the most popular FPS streamers on the platform. His Call of Duty streams even led him to become one of the first content creator-based Operator skins to be introduced in the game. However, after the infamous Nickmercs controversy, TimTheTatman requested the publishers to pull his skin from the game.

Naturally, after he announced his hiatus from streaming and revealed his stepmother was unwell, many in the community extended their support.

Social media reactions to the post (Image via X)

Popular esports and streaming personalities such as Wipz, CourageJD, and CohhCarnage reacted to the post on X.