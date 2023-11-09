“He’ll be back soon” - Trainwreckstv and Dr DisRespect seemingly hint at Tfue’s possible return to streaming

Twitch streamer and Fortnite sensation Turner "Tfue" could make a comeback, as both streamers Tyler "Trainwreckstv" and Guy "Dr DisRespect" have dropped hints suggesting his potential return. For those out of the loop, Turner stepped away from content creation in June 2023, citing personal life disruptions as the reason for his hiatus.

Nevertheless, recent speculations about a supposed comeback have gained momentum. These speculations were fueled by a recent livestream, during which Trainwreckstv, who is also a co-owner of Kick streaming, dropped hints regarding Tfue's potential return:

"He’ll be back soon."

"He's fishing" - Dr DisRespect weighs in on the Tfue situation after the former said they would stream together

The return of Fortnite's original map and the new season has reignited excitement among fans. Tfue, who was a prominent player during the game's early days, was notably absent during this period due to his sabbatical.

Dr DisRespect, a seasoned YouTuber, shared a cryptic X post recently, suggesting that he would be streaming the new Fortnite season alongside Tfue. However, it remains unclear whether he was joking or not, as Dr DisRespect ultimately did not play with Turner. He posted this:

Dr DisRespect seemingly teased a possible stream with Turner last week (Image via X/DrDisrespect)

Earlier today (November 9), during a streaming session with Tyler "Ninja," Tim "TimTheTatman," and Nick "Nickmercs," Dr DisRespect was asked about his previous X post in which he hinted at playing with Turner. Ninja asked:

"Hey Doc, what happened to Tfue? I thought you guys were playing on Monday."

Dr DisRespect responded:

"yeah, he's fishing."

Trainwreckstv, who joined the call a second later, chimed in:

"That's a great answer Doc. I like that answer. He is fishing. No, he is. Doc is actually correct. He'll be back soon."

He then jocularly added:

"From fishing."

What did the fans say?

The clip of the group discussing the subject was shared by online reporter Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky). His post garnered quite a bit of attention from the Fortnite community. Here are some of the reactions to the post:

Fans react to the recent clip involving Turner's possible return (Image via X/@JakeSucky)

As of this writing, it remains uncertain whether Turner will make a comeback, even with the recent resurgence of interest in Fortnite.

Notably, despite his absence from streaming for over six months, the streamer continues to maintain a prominent position among the top 10 most followed streamers on Twitch, boasting an impressive following of over 11.4 million.