"Goodbye": Popular Fortnite streamer and YouTuber Tfue announces break from content creation

In a surprise tweet, American creator Tfue has announced that he will be taking a step back from content creation. In a 40-minute video, he explained the reasoning behind this massive decision and revisited many throwbacks from his almost decade-long journey. The 25-year-old said he felt full-time content creation was severely hindering his ability to spend time on himself, particularly on his hobbies outside of gaming.

As he reminisced about his early days in gaming, the streamer became visibly emotional. Read on to learn why Tfue is choosing to walk away from the spotlight and what his millions of fans have to say about the same.

"I will be back someday": Tfue shocks the streamer community with break announcement

The streamer has been noticeably offline for the past few weeks, with his latest streams and social media posts dated in April, leading fans to speculate that much thought has gone into this decision.

As one of the most-followed creators worldwide, Tfue has enjoyed immense success in his streaming career, particularly since the Fortnite boom. He explained how this success was having a detrimental effect on his personal life:

“I used gaming to escape from reality, and I feel like now I use reality to escape from work. I just feel kind of trapped sometimes, you know? It’s been f*cking hard, streaming f*cking six, eight hours a day. I don’t have time to do sh*t.”

The streaming community has dubbed the video his "retirement" announcement, However, the streamer himself made no concrete claims of this being a permanent exit, instead emphasizing his current state of mind and how important it is to take a step back and re-evaluate his priorities.

“I just need to take time off, you know? I’m f*ckin’ 25, and I feel like the majority of my life has been in front of a screen. I wouldn’t take it back for the world, but I feel like I just need a break. I just need to escape for a little bit.”

Clix @Clix @Tfue love you bro, your a absolute legend forever @Tfue love you bro, your a absolute legend forever ❤️

The streamer ended the video on an optimistic note, hinting at a possible return sometime in the future.

"Just chase your dreams dude...just do whatever makes you happy. I never did this for the money, I just did it because I enjoyed it...Just going to go live my life, f*cking love you guys man...I'll be back someday."

Several top creators and esports athletes expressed their support for Tfue's decision and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

Tyler @I_AM_WILDCAT @Tfue more than earned brother. Go enjoy life and new experiences. Content creation will always be here if/when you wanna come back <3 @Tfue more than earned brother. Go enjoy life and new experiences. Content creation will always be here if/when you wanna come back <3

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @Tfue absolute legend bro- I’ll be down soon let’s go out and fish @Tfue absolute legend bro- I’ll be down soon let’s go out and fish

Jack “CouRage” Dunlop @CouRageJD @Tfue Man, what a journey for you. Thanks for being so vulnerable and sharing what you’re truly feeling. Enjoy your time living life how you want. Congrats on an incredible run! @Tfue Man, what a journey for you. Thanks for being so vulnerable and sharing what you’re truly feeling. Enjoy your time living life how you want. Congrats on an incredible run!

NRG Ry @ManagedbyRy @Tfue live your life bro!! you owe it to yourself. happy for you & the decision you're making. A true pioneer & legend of the gaming community @Tfue live your life bro!! you owe it to yourself. happy for you & the decision you're making. A true pioneer & legend of the gaming community ♥️

The overwhelming majority of fans also strongly supported Tfue's decision and shared their favorite moments with him.

Ben (Video Editor) (Open to new clients!) @CtrlDub @Tfue Much Love Turner, I remember meeting you and your brother in St Pete a while back, the realest of all people. Much love dude <3 Keep that chin up brotha @Tfue Much Love Turner, I remember meeting you and your brother in St Pete a while back, the realest of all people. Much love dude <3 Keep that chin up brotha

Mtn @ImJustMtn @Tfue Spent countless hours in your stream since I started following you on Z1, sad to see you go, but happy you're doing what you want, thanks for the memories, brother. @Tfue Spent countless hours in your stream since I started following you on Z1, sad to see you go, but happy you're doing what you want, thanks for the memories, brother.

BenJammin.eth 🍌 @xBenJamminx



This social media shit takes a big hit to your mental health so I completely understand.



@Tfue Damn dude, sad to see you go. You were my favorite Fornite streamer by far. This social media shit takes a big hit to your mental health so I completely understand. Wish you the best bro. Live your life the way you want!

FooYa @iFooYa @Tfue From the early destiny days all the way to now, what a legacy no one will forget, will miss you buddy. I Hope nothing but happiness for you with what ever you get up to. @Tfue From the early destiny days all the way to now, what a legacy no one will forget, will miss you buddy. I Hope nothing but happiness for you with what ever you get up to.

Arango @Arvngo



@Tfue Still remember the old days coming back from school excited to watch your streams. @Tfue Still remember the old days coming back from school excited to watch your streams. 🐐

While Tfue has not shared any timeline for a prospective return, his comments toward the end will definitely have fans eagerly awaiting their favorite streamer's comeback.

