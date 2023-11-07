"Tfue obviously" - Fans speculate which streamer would join Kick after platform makes cryptic tweet about new announcement

Fortnite star and Twitch veteran Turner "Tfue" saw a surge in attention when the original Fortnite map made a return to the game recently. This revival sparked a wave of gamers returning to the game to experience it once more.

Nevertheless, he has remained offline since he declared his sabbatical in June 2023. However, a recent X post from Kick Streaming has once again stirred things up among the streamer's fans.

Kick Streaming took to their official X profile to post a cryptic tweet, hinting that a new streamer is poised to join their ranks:

Kick Streaming hints at signing a new streamer (Image via X/@KickStreaming)

Naturally, this triggered a slew of reactions and speculations online. One name that kept coming up was Turner. One user remarked:

Fans speculate on a possible return to streaming (Image via X/@KikcStreaming)

"How much to pull Tfue out of retirement?" - Kick Streaming's recent post triggers speculation among fans

Tfue has been one of the most easily recognizable names within the Fortnite community ever since the game reached its peak of popularity in 2018. However, earlier this year, the streamer revealed his intention to step away from the online world to prioritize his mental health.

However, with the return of Fortnite's OG map, fans have been clamoring for the streamer to make a comeback. This desire was further fueled by Kick Streaming's recent tweet, in which they asked:

"How much to pull Tfue out of retirement for Fortnite?”

Expand Tweet

It's unclear whether this post was made in jest or if there was any genuine intent behind it. Kick has already enlisted some of the biggest names in the content creation community, so it wouldn't be a surprise if someone as prominent as Turner joined their ranks.

Nonetheless, their recent post garnered a multitude of reactions online, with many speculating that the next streamer to join Kick Streaming might be Turner. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, some had different names in mind:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Despite the flurry of posts hoping for a possible comeback, Tfue himself hasn't made any statements. His social media accounts have also remained inactive since his last post when he announced his sabbatical.

While it's uncertain whether he will indeed return, Fortnite has experienced a sudden resurgence in recent days following the relaunch of their OG map. Streamers like Ninja, DrLupo, Dr DisRespect, and Myth have all been streaming the new season.