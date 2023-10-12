OG Fortnite map from Chapter 1 returns

Fortnite fans are bracing themselves for a blast from the past, as the iconic OG Chapter 1 map is reportedly set to make a return to the game in the upcoming Chapter 4 Season 5. While most of the speculations regarding the OG map’s return are based on leaks and rumors, players in the community are nonetheless hyped at the prospect of revisiting their memories of the old map.

According to reputed leaker ShiinaBR on X (formerly known as Twitter), a leak from the latest 26.30 patch suggests Chapter 4 Season 5 will see Kado Thorne attempting to use his Time Machine to go back in time. However, it also suggests that the device will malfunction in some form, causing the current map to be teleported back to the beloved Chapter 1 map.

Fortnite map is getting a blast from the past

While specifics regarding the map transition remain shrouded in uncertainty, it is heavily speculated that the Chapter 1 and Chapter 4 maps will be ingeniously woven together. The resulting map is anticipated to incorporate large chunks of the Chapter 1 map, promising a great deal of nostalgia for veterans and allowing newer players to experience the humble beginnings of Fortnite.

The possible return of the OG map also brings with it the prospect of a weekly rotation of specific seasons from Chapter 1. This means that every week during Chapter 4 Season 5, players can expect to experience a fresh season’s gameplay elements and map changes.

Kado Thorne is taking the Fortnite map on a time travel journey

As time will be moving faster due to Kado Thorne's time machine from Fortnitemares malfunctioning, the season will be akin to a time-traveling odyssey, with each week offering a look into a different season in the game’s history. In addition to the map receiving a nostalgic overhaul, classic guns and their original models are also rumored to be making a return in Chapter 4 Season 5.

These speculations are further supported by HYPEX, another reliable leaker, discovering an audio file of the OG Music with a “Rufus” tag. This corroborates an earlier leak from Epic Games a few months ago, hinting at a month-long Rufus season running from November 6, 2023, to December 3, 2023.

The Rufus season is speculated to bring with it a special Battle Bus, weekly quests for Week 1, 2, 3, and 4, and special quests for Week 1 and 2. This is further supported by Chapter 1 Season 5 props appearing in Frenzy Fields in the latest update.

All of these rumors and leaks have the Fortnite community eagerly awaiting the release of Chapter 4 Season 5. It is yet to be seen how many of the leaks and rumors will come to pass. However, the potential return to the OG Chapter 1 map with the original models would be nothing short of a dream coming true for many Fortnite veterans.

