Fortnite creators Epic Games to allegedly introduce music production in Creative Mode

Fortnite Creative offers players a plethora of opportunities to create different experiences, and a recent leak suggests that new music devices are being added to both Fortnite Creative 1.0 and 2.0 that will allow players to create their own music. While you could already make music in Creative, the new devices will offer more options.

It is reported that these music items will be released in Season 5, which isn't that far off. Let's delve into the details of this new addition and how players are reacting to it.

Fortnite will introduce new music devices in Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is about to end soon, and new leaks suggest that Season 5 will add new music items to Creative, which will allow you to produce your own music. The included devices are: Music Manager, Note Sequencer, Progressor and Trigger, Drum Sequencer and Player, Omega Synth, Instrument Player, Echo and Distortion Effect, LFO and Step Modulator, Value Setter, and Speaker.

These devices will allow you to make your own music, which means you can be a literal producer, and the added perk is that these devices are being added to both Creative 1.0 and 2.0, which means players can have their very own concerts in the game with the power of Unreal Engine.

What does the community have to say?

Many users reacted to the news, stating that the feature already existed in Creative, with only the scope being broader this time around. Fortnite even allows you to listen to songs while in the car, with tracks from a variety of artists like The Weeknd and Travis Scott. @MartinieGame revealed some other features as well, which showcased how you can experiment with these music devices in the Creative mode.

This opens a whole floodgate of opportunities. Be it making your own music or incorporating your favorite music artist into the game, this update allows for experimentation.

@MartinieGame even posted a short clip, which appears to be an in-person event where attendees were shown a video that demonstrated how the music items can be used in the game. While the video ends abruptly, it gives us a glimpse of how these items can be used together.

Key takeaway

The addition of these music items to Fortnite Creative may allow you to produce your own beats from your very own island. It will be interesting to see how players make use of these features and have them interact with other elements in the game, be it to start their own concert or curate a unique music experience.

While we are yet to see the range of these music items, it will definitely be interesting to see players make use of these features; this may even start a memefest with different meme sounds.

