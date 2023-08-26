Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 could end in just 1 month, new leaks show

According to leakers/data-miners, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has been confirmed and is in development. This information has come to light after the start of Chapter 4 Season 4. It seems that this time around Epic Games will be breaking the age old tradition that's been prevalent since Chapter 3. Normally, a new chapter begins after four seasons, but this time around, there will be five.

According to the information at hand, with Chapter 4 Season 4 scheduled to end on November 3, 2023 at 2:00 AM Eastern Time, there's room to squeeze in one more season. This is where Chapter 4 Season 5 comes into play. It will only contain two updates - v27.10 and v27.11, which is about a month's worth of content. This has left leakers/data-miners puzzled, but there seems to be a valid reason behind Epic Games' decision.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 could be a Lego special collaboration that will last a month

It's no secret that Epic Games has a major collaboration coming up with Lego. It has been in development for months and according to leakers/data-miners, this is perhaps the largest collaboration up to date. It was thought at first that this would occur towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 4, but based on the new information at hand, all signs point towards a collaboration in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

This has led many to believe that the entire season will be based on Lego. The game itself will undergo radical changes to suit the Lego collaboration. Many are speculating that the crossover will introduce a Lego Island with its own set of graphics and gameplay mechanics. Rather using wood, stone, or metal to build, players will do so using Lego.

Characters, Named Locations/POIs, items, and everything else may also be Lego-themed. While this is rather outlandish to imagine, given that the collaboration will occur during a new season, Epic Games definitely has something speculator planned. With the Unreal Engine 5 making leaps and bounds in terms of advancements, the sky's the limit for developers.

That said, it will be interesting to see how these ideas translate in-game. If the Lego collaboration does pan out as imagined, players will be in for a month-long treat. Given that the bar has been raised with the new season released, the community has a lot of expectations. Hopefully, Epic Games will deliver an amazing experience in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 that will be talked about for years to come.

