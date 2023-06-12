Epic Games has begun working on the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration

Epic Games has added a lot of new content to Fortnite Battle Royale with the release of Chapter 4 Season 3. Despite this, the developer is still working on new material and collaborations that will be released over the next few months. The Fortnite x LEGO collaboration has been in the works for a long time. According to the latest leak, it appears that it will result in a new gameplay item. In addition to this, there is a good chance that the toy company will release a new Creative map into the game as well.

The newest season of the video game contains some interesting files regarding the upcoming collaboration. However, it likely won't be released before Chapter 4 Season 4, which will be the last season of the chapter.

Epic Games has added some LEGO files to Fortnite

Seems like it's only useful with vehicles as of now, but it's still unfinished so maybe Fortnite has other purposes for it.

Since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 was released recently, many players are still exploring it and learning the fresh material and mechanics on offer. Shortly after the new season came out, popular leakers found a new item in the game data. It hasn't been released to live servers yet, but it appears that Epic Games has fully developed it.

The item is called the Chain Launcher and it shoots chains that can be attached to different objects, including cars and walls. While its exact purpose is currently unknown, it will likely be used either for mobility or for dealing damage to enemies.

Hypex, the most popular Fortnite leaker, revealed that the Chain Launcher shoots LEGO chains.

The upcoming Chains Launcher uses LEGO's Chain Links for some reason. They might already be working on custom items for their upcoming collab.

According to the confidential information uncovered a few weeks ago, the Fortnite x LEGO collaboration won't be released before Chapter 4 Season 4. This will likely be the last season of Chapter 4 as well, so Epic Games could be preparing something big for its finale.

These two companies have already worked together in the past. In April 2022, they teamed up to build a safer place for kids in the metaverse and give parents more control over digital content.

Considering that their previous collaboration was successful, it is expected that Epic Games and LEGO will bring a lot of amazing things to Fortnite. After all, one company is renowned for creativity in the physical world, while the other makes fantastic content in the digital world.

