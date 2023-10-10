Fortnitemares 2023: Full list of every free reward and how to claim them

Fortnitemares 2023 has officially kicked off and there is quite a lot to do in-game at the moment. From interacting with the newly added NPCs to trying out the new weapons added to the loot pool - there will not be a dull moment. If this was not enough to make things interesting, Epic Games is giving out a few freebies as well to everyone who plays during the Halloween month.

According to the information, there are a total of eight free rewards that players can earn this month. As with every in-game celebration, the freebies are not limited to Sprays and Emojis, players can win some amazing cosmetics that will be exclusive in nature as well.

How to get all Fortnitemares 2023 freebies

Freebies for October 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

Based on the information at hand, there are a total of eight freebies that all players can obtain this month. However, to do so, they will need to complete a few challenges in-game. These are all related to Fortnitemares and vary in difficulty. In total, 25 challenges will have to be completed to gain access to all the rewards, here is a complete list:

Bat Royale (Back Bling)

Sweet! (Emote)

Phantasmic Fall (Contrail)

Rise of the Revenant (Music Pack)

Hypno-Bat (Spray)

Within the Sanctum (Loading Screen)

Revenant (Glider)

Cat (Banner Icon)

Fortnitemares 2023 challenges (Image via Epic Games)

That being said, players will be able to undertake these challenges until the end of Fortnitemares 2023. A new set of challenges will be added to the game every week. Keep in mind that these rewards and challenges should not be confused with those from Horde Rush. Those are separate and can only be undertaken in the Horde Rush LTM. That said, here is the complete list for the first set of challenges:

Gain full Shields within 30 seconds of taking damage from opponents (1)

Hit enemy players from 30 meters or more (13)

Search a Ghost Buried Chest or Rare Chest (1)

Sprint distance within 15 seconds of ringing doorbells (25)

Travel distance with a Witch Broom (15)

Visit Eclipsed Estate or Relentless Retreat (1)

Stage 1 of 5 - Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (30,000) (Repeatable)

Will Fortnitemares 2023 challenges carry over to Chapter 4 Season 5?

No, given that the challenges and rewards are exclusive to Chapter 4 Season 4, they will not carry over to Chapter 4 Season 5. As such, they will be vaulted. While there may be a chance to purchase the cosmetic items later from the Item Shop, Epic Games has not mentioned anything of the sorts.

That being said, those interested in obtaining the freebies will need to complete 25 Fortnitemare 2023 challenges before the end of Chapter 4 Season 4. While there are more than 25 to complete, the extra challenges will only yield experience points and nothing else.

