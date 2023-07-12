Fortnite leak hints at a new LTM after years of dry spell

LTMs were a huge part of the Fortnite experience back in the day. They were loved by the community and offered a variety of gameplay modes. From the dreaded 50v50 LTM to Solid Gold, they were a welcome sight to see in the Discovery Tab. However, not too long ago, most LTMs in-game were vaulted. This has left the community scratching their heads and asking Epic Games, "Why?"

While the developers are yet to provide an answer, there is some potential good news. According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, a new LTM, codenamed "Arnold'' is in development. It is speculated to be a Battle Royale-based LTM. This means that it may feature large lobbies of an upward of a few dozen players. That said, there is indication that this will be related to Fortnitemares (Horde Rush 2.0).

Wenso @Wensoing



- BR LTM

- Most likely Fortnitemares related (Horde Rush 2.0?)

- Has 4 scripted sequences & 3 acts

- Will have bosses (Huntmaster Saber), henchmen, animals & vehicles

- 4 categories of NPCs - EXF, STH, BOSS & FOR



#Fortnite Everything known about the upcoming "Arnold" LTM- BR LTM- Most likely Fortnitemares related (Horde Rush 2.0?)- Has 4 scripted sequences & 3 acts- Will have bosses (Huntmaster Saber), henchmen, animals & vehicles- 4 categories of NPCs - EXF, STH, BOSS & FOR Everything known about the upcoming "Arnold" LTM- BR LTM- Most likely Fortnitemares related (Horde Rush 2.0?)- Has 4 scripted sequences & 3 acts- Will have bosses (Huntmaster Saber), henchmen, animals & vehicles- 4 categories of NPCs - EXF, STH, BOSS & FOR#Fortnite https://t.co/fnTmpRR1uA

By the looks of things, Epic Games has been working on it for quite some time. It will feature four scripted sequences and three acts. Bosses, Henchmen, Wildlife, and Vehicles will be present in the LTM as well. There will be four categories of NPC present within the experience also. And that's just the tip of the informational iceberg.

The upcoming Fortnite "Arnold" LTM could revive this side of the game in a huge way

Wenso @Wensoing Two more notes:



- It has 2 playlists attached: "Lobby" and "Gameplay"



- Arnold NPCs are getting updated in the main BR Lager file (NPC spawn file) instead of a seperate Lager file like other LTMs, so it might replace the normal BR modes like in Fortnitemares 2018/20 Two more notes:- It has 2 playlists attached: "Lobby" and "Gameplay"- Arnold NPCs are getting updated in the main BR Lager file (NPC spawn file) instead of a seperate Lager file like other LTMs, so it might replace the normal BR modes like in Fortnitemares 2018/20

According to the leaker/data-miners, the "Arnold'' LTM has two playlists attached to it called "Lobby" and "Gameplay." It would also seem that the "Arnold'' NPCs are getting updated in the main Battle Royale files as well. This may be an indication that it will replace the normal Battle Royale modes similar to how things happened for Fortnitemares 2018 and 2020.

Although the information available about this upcoming LTM is limited in nature, it does provide hope for the future. This is an early indication that Epic Games is aware of how loved and missed LTMs are. Hopefully, this is not the only one in development. That said, it's mostly unknown as to what this new LTM will feature. While there is some evidence stating that it might be related to Horde Rush 2.0, it cannot be said with absolute certainty.

Can it be related to an upcoming live event in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Nominalmoney907 @DbgDavide @Wensoing Sometime ago some leaker said that this ltm could even be this season final event if there is an event is this possible? @Wensoing Sometime ago some leaker said that this ltm could even be this season final event if there is an event is this possible?

While there are a few rumors circulating about "Arnold'' being the upcoming live event for Chapter 4 Season 3, leaker/data-miner Wensoing is doubtful of that. Given that the season is just getting started, there are no files in-game that point towards a potential live event.

With there being no live event at the end of Chapter 4 Season 2, the chances of one occurring now are slim to none. Since Epic Games usually has a live event every two seasons, having one at the end of Chapter Season 3 does not make a whole lot of sense. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen what materializes in the next few weeks.

Poll : 0 votes